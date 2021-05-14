SEEKONK
There wasn’t much doubt about who the premier quarterback in the South Coast Conference was during the Fall II gap season of football in southeastern Massachusetts.
Seekonk High senior J.T. Moran placed an emphatic exclamation mark upon his career by leading the Warriors to the SCC Small School Division title. Moran accounted for 29 TD passes over the past two seasons, while rushing for 1,112 yards and 19 TDs.
Unfortunately, Moran’s skill set as a quarterback and his distinct leadership approach were lost among the pandemic-influenced college recruiting missions.
“Having a true senior season would have helped me in terms of recruiting,” Moran said. “The biggest thing was that colleges were allowing kids to come back for a fifth year because of COVID, so they weren’t losing anyone and that shut down recruiting.”
Moran has the tools for no less than an NCAA Division 1-AA program
With the NCAA opting to allow seniors at all levels of football an extra year of eligibility, many colleges already have the quarterback depth chart full and see no need to add another because there are already redshirt freshmen on the roster.
Without a true fall football season, college scouts were unable to attend games in person to develop a better appreciation for an individual’s talent. And many a college coach and scout will confirm that watching video of game film from two seasons ago presents an incomplete profile.
Thus, a player like the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Moran, a three-year starter, became lost amid the pandemic-altered collegiate recruiting process.
“A lot of kids might have missed an opportunity to play in college,” Moran said of the circumstances for high school senior football players.
Moran will be attending the University of New England, an NCAA Division III program in Biddeford, Maine, competing in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. This spring, he’s opting to become a member of Seekonk High’s very first lacrosse team, having picked up a stick in seventh grade in the town’s youth league.
Last summer, Moran and the Warriors worked out in small groups and participated in an impromptu passing camp in Pawtucket with a few Rhode Island teams.
“We were ready to go in the fall, we were in shape,” Moran said.
“We kept thinking that our season was never going to happen, it kept getting pushed back,” Moran said. “The way things worked out, we’re grateful that we got a shot to play, and the SCC made it possible for us to play seven games.”
The SCC allowed a five-game regular season and two playoff games.
“Looking at this season, like Connecticut didn’t even play (high school football),” he said. “Everyone was hoping for the best. To get a season in was awesome.”
Moran completed 61 percent of his passes (73 for 120) this season for 870 yards with seven TD tosses, while rushing for 539 yards (a 7.9 yard per carry average) and scoring 10 TDs.
As a junior, Moran completed 54 percent of his passes (192 for 357) through 11 games, good for 22 TD tosses. In addition, he carried the ball 96 times for 672 yards (a 7-yard-per-carry average), scoring nine TDs.
If North Attleboro High School junior Tyler DeMattio is a rushing quarterback who can also throw the ball, Moran is the passing quarterback who can also run with the ball.
Moran rambled for 179 yards on the ground, scoring touchdowns on runs of 2-, 8- , 28- and 36-yards in his final game on the grass of Connolly Field at Seekonk High, leading the Warriors to a 14-point victory over Fairhaven.
Not only was the victory Seekonk’s sixth straight of the season, it was the manner in which Moran and the Warriors took control of their own destiny.
“We were more physical than them, that’s what it came down to,” Moran said of the Warriors producing points on their first three series of the SCC championship game, against Fairhaven. The Warriors limited the Blue Devils to one second half TD on six offensive series.
“There was nothing after this,” Moran said of the urgency of the senior class putting the Warrior blue jerseys over their shoulders for a final time, many playing their last competitive football game on their home field, too.
Moran had a number of NCAA Division III programs through New England want him on campus and he still could transfer to a Division II or Division 1-AA program if the circumstances are right.
“I think that I have a good opportunity for success at UNE, I loved the coaching staff there,” Moran said. “If it works out, it works out.”
“This kid is different, you can tell it, he’s college-ready,” said Seekonk High coach Vernon Crawford.
Also, Crawford indicated that Moran is probably “our best linebacker, too – he’s a physical kid. “I love that kid; he’s my best kid – ever.”
“I never expected to be a runner,” Moran said of rushing for 126 of his game total of 179 during the second half. “I just followed who was in front of me, my team was making plays and I was following them.
“Whatever worked, if it meant scoring touchdowns, I was fine with it,” he added. “There was a lot of open space in the middle and we were going to take it.”
Against Fairhaven, Moran carried the ball (14 times) almost as much as he threw it (15 times). Oddly enough, it was not Moran’s arm that beat the Blue Devils. He completed eight passes for 196 yards, six of those eight completions being for gains of 20 yards or more.
Of Moran’s 14 carries, 10 were for gains of five yards or more. During the second half, Moran had eight rushes, six for gains of 12 yards or more.
“We can run it if we have to, we can throw it if we have to,” Moran said. “That was a fun game, but also stressful. I never expected to run with the ball as much as I did this season. All I trained for was throwing the ball!”
According to Ryan Eaton, Seekonk High’s offensive coordinator, the Warriors were going to take whatever and wherever Fairhaven would allow yards.
“J.T. ran the ball well against them the first time (a 22-7 Seekonk win). If they (Fairhaven) have six men in the box, we have seven with five linemen, J.T. and Robbie (LeBeau, the running back). It sounds simple, but it’s 7-on-6,” he said.
“When I think about our strength, I think about J.T.’s strength,” Eaton said of Moran’s skill set, as a passer and as a power runner. “When he’s running like that, he’s unstoppable.”
Moran didn’t become a quarterback until the eighth grade, playing every position in youth football, but never taking a snap from center. He had considered attending prep school during his early Seekonk High career, but did not want to turn his back on his teammates, individuals with whom he had played youth football with for a decade or more.
“I couldn’t leave my friends, my team behind,” Moran said. “I couldn’t live with that.”
The value of friendship, of growing as a team, was never lost on Moran’s perspective.
“The toughest thing was that when I first stepped into the position (as a sophomore starter), I was 16 years old and I was telling 18-year-old kids what to do,” Moran said. “It’s all about earning respect – what you do on the field earns the respect of your teammates. That’s what I did.”
Truth be told, Moran admits to having learned a Bible’s worth of football, of becoming a quarterback, of becoming a leader under Crawford’s tutelage.
Moran has attended several quarterback specific camps, one in Rhode Island and another in New York, while participating in several showcase camps. Admittedly, Moran did not learn as much technique-wise at enhancing his skill set at those camps as he did in displaying his talent for coaches.
“You development comes from working your coaches and your players,” he said. “Vernon is a big piece of what I have accomplished, for sure. One hundred percent, he developed me into becoming a tough athlete. If he didn’t teach me anything about being a quarterback, he taught me about being a winner.”
Eaton says Moran was a “true throwback type of player.”
“He played a lot as a sophomore; he had a great, great career,” Eaton said. “He was a great leader, an extremely tough player.”
Moran is wide-eyed when he considers his personal achievements and his role in establishing the Seekonk High program as a SCC title contender.
“I look back at every single game knowing that I left it all out there, with no regrets. I’m so happy to have the career that I did. I wouldn’t have wanted my season to end any other way.”
