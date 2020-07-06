SEEKONK — Brandon Morales didn’t know what to expect when he released the baseball from his right hand on the mound at Seekonk High on Monday.
When Tim Callahan stepped into the batter’s box, representing Attleboro, he was hoping somehow to make contact with any pitch near home plate.
Baseball was back, with many of the area’s high school players and college freshmen returning to the field for the debut of the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League, a quasi-version of an American Legion season.
Seekonk took advantage of a half-dozen walks in a three-run fourth inning, while Colin McCarthy doubled home Morales with two outs in the fifth inning to provide the winning run in a 4-3 victory over Attleboro (Callahan).
Morales, the recent Seekonk High grad and Warrior pitcher who is headed for Virginia Tech, blanked Attleboro through three innings, allowing two runs in the fourth inning on two walks and a two-out, two-run double off the bat of Cam Fitzpatrick.
Morales allowed just one hit over four innings of duty, but he did walk seven batters. Morales worked his way out of danger in the first two innings, stranding an Attleboro runner at third base in the first inning with a strikeout for the final out and then stranding a runner at second base in the second inning with another strikeout for the third out.
“I definitely didn’t throw as many bullpens as I should have,” Morales said of having merely two weeks to prepare for the Sandlot League season, having his senior season as a Warrior at Seekonk High wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was definitely weird, I was just happy to finally be back out there.”
Callahan, the son of Attleboro coach Kevin Callhahan, was on base all three times in his three trips to the plate with walks in the first and third innings and a two-out RBI single into left field (scoring Eoin Kelleher) in the sixth inning.
“I haven’t played since early August last year,” Callahan said of suiting up for the Attleboro American Legion Post 312 team, coming off of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional title game as a member of the 2019 Attleboro High team.
“It was cool,” Callahan said of finally finding some competition.
Callahan had worked out with some live pitching and hitting with his brother Matt (Dean College) and former AHS and UMass-Dartmouth standout Nate Tellier.
“I hit off of them, I’ve seen some live pitching so that’s helped,” Callahan said. “It’s still not the rhythm that you’re into during the season.”
Attleboro had the potential tying run at second base in the seventh inning when Troy VanVliet reached base on an error. But Aidan Culpan notched a strikeout for the first out and then induced a pair of popups to end the game.
Jack Murphy, Morales and Colin McCarthy all drew walks and scored runs for Seekonk to erase a 2-0 deficit in the fourth inning, scoring respectively on walks issued to Kevin Moskowicz and Charlie Lehourites and then Colin Steitz, who drew a two-out free pass to first base.
Seekonk used a two-out rally in the fifth inning to extend its lead to two runs. Murphy drew a walk, Morales hit into a fielder’s choice and McCarthy hammered a drive to deep right center field.
Attleboro had seized a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Justin Reidel and Callahan drew walks, with both scoring on Cam Fizpatrick’s mammoth triple to right-center field.
“It was a big difference throwing to your teammates in the middle of the summer instead of starting back in the middle of March,” Morales said of his limited pitching. “My arm felt good, just trying to get it loose with stretching and (rubber) bands.
“I could feel myself, my head pulling a little bit. If I let the ball go, I knew if it was going to be a ball or a strike.”
Norton 1, Attleboro (Elliott) 0
NORTON — Franklin Pierce University freshman K.J. Williams, a product of Norton High, pitched a two-hitter as Norton won its Sandlot League opener. Williams, a righthander, blanked coach Matt Elliott’s Attleboro team taking six strikeouts.
Norton plated its lone run in the fist inning as Nick Hazen singled, advanced on a double steal and scored on a Derek Donahue base hit.
