Around this time of year, most high-school seniors are probably thinking about, in no particular order, sports seasons winding down, yearbooks, prom, last days of school, choosing a college, graduation, and, at long last, summer.
Seekonk High School senior Faith DaSilva is no exception as her final year at the school comes to a close.
And what typically happens this time of year is also an undeniable feeling: nostalgia.
For high school seniors, graduation marks the end of the most significant part of their lives to this point.
In early June, DaSilva will don her cap and gown with myriad and profound memories — of her friends, her scholastic and community achievements, her sports career — but also of so many more aspects of her time in Seekonk that it’s almost incomprehensible how much the 18-year-old has accomplished.
Oh, sure, being a captain of the school volleyball team as a senior and finishing in the top five of her class academically are noteworthy, but there is so much more.
In her senior year alone, in the midst of a pandemic, she took part in the school band, played the lead in the school musical, was an upstanding member of the National Honor Society and the community service-based Key Club, and, for good measure, took five Advanced Placement classes. Those AP classes include two math, two science and one English, which she hopes to put toward a degree in the complicated field of environmental science or one of its offshoots, like marine biology or forensics.
One might wonder how DaSilva got pointed in this particular direction for her projected career. Well, rewind a couple of years, and you would have found DaSilva not just gliding through the summer with nary a care in the world, but instead attending a 6-day, NASA-sponsored space camp in Huntsville, Ala.
“I knew in eighth grade, (my academic pursuit) was going to be something science-related,” DaSilva recalls. “I’m fascinated by NASA, and aerospace engineering, so after my sophomore year I went down to Huntsville.
“It was a really cool experience; I would do it again,” DaSilva said. “It was an opportunity to see what it was like to be a part of NASA, as an astronaut, as engineers, techs. It was six days, 10 hours every day, with no break, being part of different simulations, to pretend you’re on a spaceship. They also had speakers come in, former astronauts, talking about what it’s like to be part of NASA.
“I made a really good group of friends that I still have to this day,” she says. “To further my education, even though I’m not pursuing that field — I’m interested in environmental science — but it was great to see what it was like to work at NASA.”
It was DaSilva’s experience at the program that led her to environmental science.
“One of the guest speakers was talking about the environmental aspects of NASA, STEM topics, chemistry, biology, and that day was ES, all the aspects that NASA hopes to do with conservation and climate change, and I realized, hey, that’s what I want to do,” she said.
Her high school volleyball coach, Earl Berwick, remembers her returning to one of the team’s early practices in her junior year.
“She came in last year wearing a NASA T-shirt,” Berwick recalls. “That was something above and beyond other students on a summer break!”
DaSilva has been an integral part of the Seekonk volleyball program, and she has committed to it as much as any of her studies or other extracurricular activities. But she came to the sport late, having spent most of her early years on the town’s softball diamonds.
“In first grade, my mom asked if I wanted to do a sport,” DaSilva said. “She had seen a flyer in town, for rec softball, and she asked me if I wanted to try that out. Sure, I said, why not, and played for the next six or seven years. I loved it; I played shortstop, second base, but in high school, I decided I wanted to try volleyball, and I’ve played that ever since.”
DaSilva played on the freshman volleyball team, then graduated to the JV team as a sophomore, and then hoped to make the varsity as a junior, which necessitated a different level of commitment.
“Ever since I changed to volleyball, it was a change of pace in sports,” she said. “I wanted to try something new, something unlike I’d never played before — the opportunity to play a different sport. I was practicing really hard, going to summer (volleyball) camps, to understand the sport well enough.
“I just never give up, I’m passionate,” DaSilva said. “I was determined not to get cut last year, so I would practice serving over the deck at my house. I loved the sport so much, that I’m willing to do anything for myself and the team as a whole. Volleyball is a team sport, and you’re only as good as your weakest link.”
DaSilva’s deck workout was due to last spring’s pandemic outbreak, necessitating the restrictions put in place for team practices and get-togethers. Still, once she was announced as a team captain for her senior year, she was determined to do what captains do: Set an example and make sure her teammates were prepared for the 2021 season, which was customarily played in the fall, but was bumped as a Fall II sport to the spring this year.
“The other captain and I, we had been planning summer practices, for the girls who were able to attend, for the entire months of July and August,” DaSilva said. “We were doing six weeks of twice-a-week, when we heard that the season was going to be canceled or postponed. But then we found out that we were going to have the chance to play after all, and we resumed in March, with just normal practices — varsity, JV, freshman, more formal practices, with coach.”
Berwick said the teams had optional, no-contact practices over the summer.
“(The captains) got the girls together over the summer, went to a park, and they were helping the younger kids learn the sport,” he said. “And for the older kids, help them get some of the rust off; the captains kept teammates notified, and they were my eyes and ears about what was going on for the Fall II season.”
“I had Faith in the program the last four years,” Berwick added, “and she has always exhibited responsibility that’s far above other athletes. I talked to her this year, because I wanted to try to change her position on the team.
“She changed from an offensive player, to a setter, which she had never done, but she took on that role,” Berwick said. “She took that on, and I began to think about how challenging that was, then thought about everything she does — in the band, the school play, several different clubs, she is kind of getting ready for college — but I felt that she deserved the spotlight.
“She definitely gets respect,” Berwick added. “She is someone that I knew early on that she was going to be one of my captains, and she took that with a great bit of joy, to think that she was one of my captains. I definitely expect certain things in my captains, and she definitely has that responsibility and respect; her teachers and other classmates have great respect, and I also know that she was nominated to be on the senior prom court — she is kind of everywhere!
“Especially in a game like volleyball,” Berwick said, “you have your ups and downs, sideways, too, but when she is on the court, I expect a consistency and a calmness. Her errors on the court are very minimal, and her ability to think quickly in a situation is what gets us a lot of our points.
“When I need her to fix something and I give her advice, she takes it and uses it,” Berwick added. “She’s very coachable, and I expect a strong effort from her whenever she steps on the court.”
Seekonk had a disappointing volleyball season, but the team was grateful to have had a season at all, and it capped a senior year in which DaSilva excelled in her studies, played flute in the symphonic band (she has been playing the instrument since fifth grade), and starred in the high’s school production of “Into the Woods,” playing the Witch character that was played by Meryl Streep in the 2014 film version of the Stephen Sondheim musical.
DaSilva has also contributed dozens of hours of community service through the Key Club, has also served as a student director for the drama department, and has been an executive board member for the National Honor Society, in which she helps other students join it.
“I’ve tried to help a lot of freshmen and find their ways around the school, help the underclassmen, whether in volleyball or drama, and I also spend a lot of time in the library,” she said. “I used to volunteer there a lot, and became friends with some of the librarians, and helped with some of the events, a Quidditch tournament, their summer reading marathon; I like to give kids recommendations in books.”
She also hopes to take her athletic, musical and dramatic talents with her when she attends college this fall, likely in Beverly at Endicott College.
“I’m really drawn in by (Endicott’s) internship program, and their connections with the Mass. Audubon Society,” DaSilva said.
She’ll be leaving the town of Seekonk behind, and her legacy in the town will endure long after she heads off to school, but the community has made its mark on DaSilva as well.
“What I’ll remember most is the family I found there in the various clubs, the volleyball family, the drama family, and the kids I got to know — they’re the ones who help me get through everything,” she said. “The texts, hugs — my friends and Seekonk really supported me and pushed me to be better. That’s what I’ll miss most of all.”
