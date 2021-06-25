EUGENE, Ore. — Former Seekonk High distance runner John Gregorek qualified for the semifinals of the 1,500 meters at the U.S.Olympic Team Trials at the University of Oregon.
Gregorek, representing ASICS and the New York-New Jersey Track Club, posted the sixth-best time overall at Thursday’s trial heats, clocking 3:39.36, hoping to advance to Sunday's finals
Gregorek was one of eight runners in the field who posted times of 3:39 or better in the trials, with Craig Engels running the fastest time.
Gregorek has a career-best of 3:35 in the event, set in July of 2017. The former Columbia University Lion ran a season-best 3:36.93 earlier in the season at Walnut, Calif.
