SEEKONK — Seekonk’s Hurley Middle School has been recognized by Special Olympics of Massachusetts as an official Special Olympics Massachusetts Unified champion, Superintendent Dr. Rich Droley and Hurley Middle School Principal Alexis Bouchard announced on Tuesday.
Hurley Middle School and Swansea’s Case Jr. High School partnered together in the 2016-17 school year to establish a Unified Basketball Program, which has since grown within the Massasoit League under Melissa Skodras’ leadership as the team’s coach. Hurley Middle School will be awarded both a certificate and a banner for its continued efforts in being an all-inclusive team to provide opportunities for all.
The school’s Unified program has developed beyond the basketball team, establishing a Unified bowling and bocce team last year. This fall the school will be hosting its first-ever Unified bocce meet as well. This year, Hurley established a Unified club to firther its participation in other activities with Ashley Armoush serving as the club’s advisor.
The club has also held “Warrior Pride Acceptance Days,’ where staff and students are encouraged to wear blue in support of inclusion.
“At the Hurley Middle School, our staff and students have been committed to ensuring that no child feels left out, especially those with disabilities, by engaging with one another through activities, sports and more,” Principal Bouchard said in a release. “By building these connections, we have been able to foster and grow an open and inclusive environment that truly welcomes everyone. We are honored to be recognized and we look forward to continuing the work we’ve started.”
As part of this recognition, Special Olympics Massachusetts will provide resources and tools to support Hurley’s commitment to inclusivity. The toolkit includes important dates, reminders and fun items to assist staff with beginning the school year as a Unified School Champion.