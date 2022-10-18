SEEKONK — Seekonk’s Hurley Middle School has been recognized by Special Olympics of Massachusetts as an official Special Olympics Massachusetts Unified champion, Superintendent Dr. Rich Droley and Hurley Middle School Principal Alexis Bouchard announced on Tuesday.

Hurley Middle School and Swansea’s Case Jr. High School partnered together in the 2016-17 school year to establish a Unified Basketball Program, which has since grown within the Massasoit League under Melissa Skodras’ leadership as the team’s coach. Hurley Middle School will be awarded both a certificate and a banner for its continued efforts in being an all-inclusive team to provide opportunities for all.