PROVIDENCE — After a two-year absence, former Seekonk High sharpshooter Tyler Patch is returning to the Brown University women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach under former Bishop Feehan High great and first-year Bears’ coach Monique LeBlanc.
Patch served on the staff of former Foxboro High and Boston College great Sarah Behn from 2014-18 at Brown before serving as a women’s basketball assistant coach at Merrimack College the past two seasons.
A 1991 graduate of Seekonk High, Patch is the area’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer with 1,746 points, trailing only King Philip Regional High’s Jake Layman (1,752 points), who is now with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.
Patch is the son of former North Attleboro High Rocketeer Rick Patch, who served as the Seekonk High boy’ basketball coach before joining the staff at Tolman High in Pawtucket.
Patch spent two season as an assistant at Merrimack, working with LeBlanc. In Merrimack’s inaugural Division I season in 2019-20, he helped lead the team to a 20-9 record and 13-5 Northeast Conference mark, placing third in the conference’s regular season standings.
Patch is credited with the development of Boston’s Denia Davis-Stewart who earned both NEC Player of the Year and NEC Defensive Player of the Year accolades. The Warriors’ 2018-19 season featured the fourth 20-win season in school history and first in 14 years while Davis-Stewart earning Northeast 10 Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.
During his first stint at Brown, Behn, Patch and the Bears won their second straight Ocean State Tip-Off Tournament title in 2017-18 and began the year with a program-best 12-1 start. The Bears finished above .500 for the third straight year with a 15-12 overall record.
During the 2016-17 season, Patch aided Behn and the Brown program to an appearance in the inaugural Ivy League Tournament and to a spot in the Women’s Basketball Invitational, gaining the program’s first-ever win in a national postseason tournament, while also winning the inaugural Ocean State Tip-Off Tournament.
Prior to his first stint at Brown, Patch served as the Director of Women’s Basketball Operations at UMass Lowell (2013-14).
Patch was an Sun Chronicle All-Star at Seekonk High. He then played at Keene State College (2008-09) and the Community College of Rhode Island (2009-10), earning a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Rhode Island College in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.