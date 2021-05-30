SEEKONK — Through better than three decades of mentoring female student-athletes at Seekonk High School, Kim Pellerin has plenty of invitations to weddings, announcements of births, and countless cards of appreciation for “doing all that you did for me.”
The “thank-you’s” are more than appropriate, as Pellerin has now received the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s “Distinguished Service Award” for the current academic and athletic year.
“In her hometown of Seekonk, she has developed generations of female athletes who respect themselves, each other and the game,” Seekonk High Athletic Director John Moran said of her commitment to the development and growth of each and every individual under her wing.
Along with Mass. State Track Coaches Hall of Famer Frank Mooney and Mass. State Swimming Coaches Hall of Famer Ellis Mayers, Pellerin has established herself in the rarified company of legendary coaching company.
Pellerin has been championing the case and causes of Seekonk High, carrying the Warrior banner throughout the South Coast Conference and southeastern Massachusetts with a humble and personal touch.
“Every young athlete that I have spoken to about Coach Pellerin has had only positive things to say,” Moran said in nominating Pellerin, a Seekonk High graduate and student-athlete for the award.
Former Seekonk High three-sport star Kim Lynch, now a college and high school women’s basketball official, and her daughter, Kate Leinson, a senior at Seekonk High School, also wrote letters of recommendation on Pellerin’s behalf.
“I was flattered and honored,” Pellerin said of the kind words from the Seekonk community, administrators and friends, of the nomination and being recognized among the best of the best in the state.
Pellerin was similarly cited in 2017 as a recipient of the Positive Coaching Alliance’s Award, one of 150 selected nationally, and one of only eight from New England.
Pellerin currently serves as the Seekonk High field hockey and softball coach and was honored by Seekonk Superintendent of Schools Rich Drolet at the MIAA’s celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
Pellerin serves as an Instructional Aide at Seekonk High School after having served the academic community at the St. Cecilia’s (parochial) School for three decades in Pawtucket.
Pellerin has served the Seekonk High School athletic community for 35 years — “That’s an awful lot of bus rides through southeastern Massachusetts,” she said.
“She is a true role model for all athletes,” Drolet said of the respect and stature that Pellerin has within the corridors of Seekonk High and the SCC. “Kim is extremely deserving of this award, as she has dedicated herself to the betterment of our female athletes,” Drolet added in heartfelt praise from the town and school. “Throughout our student-athletes careers, Kim has provided them with unwavering guidance and support.”
Through her coaching, Pellerin has promoted sportsmanship, teamwork, community service, and positivity while serving as a model for how to combine competitive performance with character development,” Moran said.
“Athletes who have had the privilege of having Kim as a coach describe her as urging them to strive to be the best that they can be,” he continued. “Requiring them to practice until they master any skill, praising their improvement and encouraging them to move on from their mistakes to the next play.”
