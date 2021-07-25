TOKYO — Seekonk High’s Jayla Pina, representing Cape Verde, made her Tokyo Olympics debut in the 100 meter breaststroke Sunday by capturing third place in her heat at 1:16.96.
Pina placed 40th in the overall standings where the top 16 qualified for the next round of the event.
Haiti’s E.F. Grand Pierre won the heat in 1:14.86, while Pina was six-tenths of a second out of second place.
Competing in the first of six heats, Pina was 12 seconds off of the best time overall by South Africa’s Tatjan Schoemaker.. She was 11 seconds off of the best times by America’s Lydia Jacoby (1:05.52) and Lily King (1:05.55)..
Pina’s brother Troy, a Seekonk High grad who swam at St. Peter’s College in New Jersey, will compete in the third heat of the 50- meters freestyle event on Friday.
(0) comments
