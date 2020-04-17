The training for Team Pina for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games has been put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That will not prevent the Seekonk siblings — Latroya, a graduate student at Howard University; Troy, a junior at St. Peter’s University; and Jayla, a Seekonk High School sophomore — from returning to their now 2021 Olympic preparations at the Burr Pool in Washington, D.C., the Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, N.J., and the Ellis Mayers Natatorium in Seekonk as soon as the doors open.
The trio of Seekonk High products, all representing the Gator Swim Club, were named to the Cape Verde National Team, the first swimming team from the Island African nation to join the Olympic field, the nation being granted an automatic berth at the games.
“We were all waiting for this summer,” Troy Pina said. “It’s coming, it’s coming, then this (pandemic) went down and they (Tokyo) were going to push it (to the late summer). Then the situation got so bad, that they had to postpone it, so we all have to move on toward next year.”
The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers agreed to shift the competition to July 2021.
“We still qualify, we’ll still be going in ’21, we just have more time to train and put in a good year,” said Pina. “We were looking forward to this, but it’s not a bad thing. Even if they had it this summer (August or September), I wouldn’t be as ready for it as next summer.”
As the tale is re-told, the Pinas’ mom, Maria Alfama, caught wind back in 2017 that the Cape Verde Sports Ministry was seeking swimmers with ties to the country for its national team. One Facebook chat between the ministry and Latroya led to another, then Troy’s name was added to the roster by the country’s swimming federation.
“We thought that it was a scam,” Maria Alfama recalled. But Cape Verde was seeking athletes for various Olympic sports, and the Pina’s mom started creating folders for birth certificates and passports to assist in their documentation for dual citizenship at the Cape Verde Embassy in Boston.
“Once they (Cape Verde Sports Ministry) found out that Latroya had a brother and sister that swam, too, everything fell into place,” she said.
Latroya swims the breaststroke and individual medley and had been competing with a Virginia-based swim club as her swimming eligibility at Howard had ended.
Troy specializes in the butterfly for the Peacocks, while also competing in the relays.
Jayla, who is an alternate for the Cape Verde National Team, just completed a spectacular sophomore season at Seekonk High, winning the South Coast Conference 100M and 500M freestyle titles, winning the South Sectional 100M freestyle title and having two top five finishes at the MIAA State Meet.
As fate would find its way to Team Pina, the postponement of the Summer Olympic Games to 2021 now presents a bit of a quandary for Latroya, who was planning on attending medical school. She’s unsure whether she will postpone her academic studies to compete in the Olympic Games or bypass the competition to plan her future should she receive acceptance notices.
Should Latroya opt not to represent Cape Verde, that would allow for younger sister Jayla to bump up from her alternate status, accepting one of the two wild card spots.
“It was a bummer because we were all training and looking forward to going over there,” Latroya said. “We understand why, it’s better for everyone to be safe. There’s thousands and thousands of people from all over the world who go to watch the Olympics, so to have them this summer wouldn’t have been wise.”
The 2021 Summer Olympic Games have been tentatively set to start during the final week of July, which is also the hottest weather season. There has been much discussion from swimming, track, triathlon, equestrian and other federations to move the games to the spring.
However, doing so would also clash with soccer federations and European soccer championships while the World Track Championship Meet is set for Eugene, Oregon in the early summer.
Another consideration is television with the Olympic Games occurring during at a crowded summer sports schedule, while NBC Universal pays $1 billion for U.S. media rights.
Tim Hinchey, USA Swimming’s executive director, related to swimmers in America that, “In this globally unprecedented time, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 organizers had the responsible, though understandably difficult, decision to make. All athletes around the world can now focus on what is most important, safeguarding their health.”
Hinchey went on to say that USA Swimming “will work with our athletes, coaches, teams and committees to shift our preparations and schedule a calendar of events that properly readies our team,” in regards to re-scheduling the Olympic Team Trials.
The Pinas gained fame as members of the Seekonk High-based Seacoast Swimming Association under the guidance of former Warrior coach Ray Grant and current Warrior mentor Brian Cameron.
Dutifully, the Pina’s would be at the Mayers Natatorium at Seekonk High daily for short-course (25 meters) pre-school workouts and afternoon workouts, then usually head to Brown University’s Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center for more long course (50 meters) training.
“We’ve worked with Latroya and Troy for over eight years now and Jayla for more than six years,” Cameron said, citing their work ethic. “They are all such great kids and this is a great opportunity for them.”
The 5-foot-6 Latroya Pina had her named etched in the Howard University record books, ranking No. 2 in the 100M breaststroke (1:47.77) and 100M individual medley (1:03.04), No. 3 in the 200M breaststroke (2:26.14) and No. 5 in the 200 IM (2:14.18).
The 5-foot-8 Troy Pina had season best times this winter for St. Peter’s in the 50M (24.88), 100M (57.75) and 200M (2:03.8) butterfly events, while also swimming the 50M (22.56) and 100M freestyles, and the 50M (29.72) and 100M breaststroke.
“I was training with a club team (N.J.-based Berkley Aquatics, for the Olympics),” he said. “I was training longer, training harder; I was getting into it after tapering for college.”
“I can’t remember the last time that I’ve taken this much time off, I was doing six days a week,” he said of being forced out of his twice-daily, three-or-four hour pool training.”
“We’re still training, run down the street, run in a park, just now not as much,” Pina said of Team Pina’s dry-land workouts with all of the area pools being inaccessible due to the coronavirus. “It’s hard with no gym, no training.
“There’s nothing to do, it’s not the same. It makes you miss swimming more, that water is going to feel awfully good.”
Latroya is completing a graduate school program at Howard in biology, while also using her fifth year of NCAA eligibility as a four-year member of the Bison’ women’s lacrosse team. Due to the NCAA’s cancellation of all spring sports programs, Pina will have an extra year of athletic eligibility to play lacrosse in 2021.
Latroya would have her lacrosse practice in the mornings, attend classes and head off to the pool for several hours at night.
“My mind set was really good, I was ready to rock,” Latroya said of representing Cape Verde in Tokyo. “It’s just, what are you going to do?”
“I’m still unsure what I’m going to do next year,” she said, with completing a master’s degree and the medical school admissions process in competition with training and the Olympic Games. “Academics has always been my focus because after college, it’s the real world.
“Swimming is something we all love, it’s fun too. Right now, though, I want to go to the Olympics, but I’m not sure how it will all play out.”
And that might open a door for her younger sister, Jayla.
“The first couple of weeks after the season felt good to take some time off, but now we all want to get back in there,” Jayla said, who was heading to the Junior Nationals in Orlando.
“As it turns out, if I do go to the Olympics next year, it will give me more time for training and to get faster – as a swimmer, you always want to get better times.”
For Team Pina, that would be being at their best to represent not just Cape Verde, but the town of Seekonk and every other Warrior who logged laps at the pool.
“You always train harder for the bigger meets, when you were in high school or college,” Troy said. “But, going to the Olympic Games will be something we never dreamed of being able to do.”
