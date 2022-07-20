MANSFIELD — Tim Selmon has been officially announced as the new athletic director at Mansfied High School after assuming the position on July 1.
Selmon takes over for Mike Redding, who remains at Mansfield High as head football coach and also act as assistant athletic director.
With 18 years of teaching experience at Mansfield High, Selmon became assistant AD in 2021, helping make significant strides in student culture. He also gained relationships and a trust throughout the Hockomock League.
Selmon holds a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and a master’s in Health Promotion and Sports Management from Virginia Tech.