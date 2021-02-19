BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Zach Senyshyn scored the game-winning goal with 5:38 remaining in regulartion, and Dan Vladar recorded a 24-save shutout in goal as the Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers 1-0 Friday.
The shutout is the first of the season for the P-Bruins, who outshot Bridgeport by a count of 37-24. Providence went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-5 on the power play.
Senyshyn’s goal was his second tally of the season. Senyshyn scored seven goals and added nine assists for 16 points last season.
Vladar had three shutouts last season with a 1.79 goals against mark.
