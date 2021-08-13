ATTLEBORO — Darian Calverley always had a vision, a design in mind for his life.
The Attleboro High School and Vermont Tech graduate, classes of 2012 and 2016 respectively, custom- crafted his interest in architectural engineering and design into a career of designing homes and swimming pools.
Calverley has also better crafted his golf game since teeing it up for coach Kevan Higgins at Attleboro High such that he will be in the field for the 2021 Attleboro Area Golf Association Open, which begins Thursday at the Foxborough Country Club.
In his third attempt at trying to qualify for the AAGA Open, Calverley did even better. He was the medalist in his section on the Middle and South Courses at the Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville.
And because of his baseball background, Calverley has adopted an unorthodox grip of his golf clubs. Instead of his dominant right hand being the lower hand on his grip, Calverley places his left hand on the club in the lower lock spot thus hitting the golf ball with a cross-handed grip.
“Believe or not, I batted left-handed through most of my career in baseball,” Calverley said. “When I went to golf, I would hold it like I was batting, so I hit golf balls cross-handed.”
“My left hand is my bottom hand on my golf club, I do that on every club except my driver. I thought that I try it like that and see how it goes and I still continue to do it.”
A left-handed batter at the plate with right-handed golf clubs.
Calverley’s medalist AAGA qualifying score was 2-over-par 72 (with two birdies). He chipped in from the rough for a birdie on the par-3 No, 8 hole on the Middle course and birdied again on the par-4 No. 6 hole on the South course.
He missed the cut by six shots last year playing on the same courses, finishing at 84.
This year for the qualifying round, Calverley entrusted the golf wisdom of former Bombardier buddy Anthony Bement.
“I was surprised a little bit with my score (at the qualifying round), that was the second lowest round I’ve ever had,” he said. “The first two years I did it alone, I got nervous on some holes, I got down on myself. With Anthony out there with me, it felt I had a big weight off of my shoulders.”
“I usually get out on the weekends to play golf, a Saturday and Sunday weekend warrior. I’ve gotten better with my short game within 100 yards. I’ve always been a good iron player and been a decent putter. My driver still has aspects to work on.”
Academic match
Calverley found a match academically with his college, but he was left empty-handed athletically as the school administration disbanded the baseball and golf teams due to budgetary cuts.
Oddly enough, Calverley had never heard of Vermont Tech until it was represented at a college fair hosted at Attleboro High.
“I was looking for a college that was smaller in the number of students, and Vermont Tech was a good fit,” Calverley said. “I didn’t feel as if I was lost in a crowd being on a big campus with 10-20,000 students. It was a small enough school that it felt like Attleboro High. I wanted a school where classes were small, where I could get to know the teachers and it was a hands-on learning experience.”
Calverley became a “notable man on campus” at Vermont Tech due to the variety and range of activities in which he became involved, including being recruited to become the goalkeeper for the soccer team.
“When I went up there and looked at the school, I was going to try out for baseball,” Calverley said. “I had no sports to play.”
“I’ve always loved sports, I was always playing something. During my sophomore year, the captains of the soccer team knew that I had played indoor soccer and played goalie for the hockey team (at AHS). They asked me to try out and it gave me something to do – I didn’t mind the challenge!”
Calverley always had good hand-eye coordination as a result of his baseball and hockey career, so standing on the goal line of a soccer field (for three seasons) was appealing to him.
He fondly remembers his lone college point, too. He took a punt from inside the penalty box area, belting the ball some 60-70 yards downfield where a teammate took possession and scored a match-tying goal.
Calverley became President of the American Institute of Architecture Students club (AIAS), was a Resident Assistant in his dorm, while guiding the soccer team into the Yankee Small College Conference playoffs for three straight seasons.
“During my sophomore year, that was the first time that the school got into the playoffs for the first time in a few years” Calverley recalled.
While in college, Calverley earnestly explored his professional career options by attending the semester job fairs.
“I wanted to find out what was out there, what different companies might need in the fields (architectural design) that were of interest,” he said. “You talk, you ask questions, that really helped me better understand what jobs were out there, what companies were looking for, what I might be interested in.”
Of course, in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, the Green Mountains of Vermont and expanse of Maine, the timber industry and home building are blood cousins.
Similar to colleges with engineering backgrounds, Calverley found that Vermont Tech had the same cachet in his chats with prospective employers.
“They all seemed to say the same thing, they knew what Vermont Tech students represented, what it takes and had a good academic background,” he said.
Upon graduation in 2016, Calverley initially applied his craft as a log cabin designer with a Vermont timber frame business.
“I have to admit that Vermont Tech gave me a lot of confidence in my abilities,” he said. “I use a lot of CAD software, that’s what I wanted to do. I’ve always been interested in the design aspect of everything.”
As a freshman at AHS, Calverley was exposed to various trade applications and he says he fell in love with architecture.
“I continued to take architecture courses my four years and then went to college for architecture,” he said.
Since, he has worked at a supply firm and now has translated his knowledge and skill set into residential swimming pool designs for a firm in Billerica.
Calverley’s golf career began at the dearly beloved defunct Locust Valley Golf Course in Attleboro and extended over to the Rehoboth Country Club.
“Golf actually wasn’t my main sport, baseball was,” he said, urged to try out for the AHS golf team by neighbor Chris Lajoie.
Calverley was a catcher and first baseman for then AHS coach Matt Bosh.
He had intended to try out for the AHS football team as a freshman, but a knee injury got in the way and jump-started his golf career.
“I have swung a golf club since I was four or five years old,” Calverley recalled. “I got out and played golf when I could, but it was, more or less, to go out and do something.”
Calverley was not a Davis Chatfield playing 18, 27, 36 holes a day, hitting balls at the driving range, improving his stroke on the practice putting greens.
“I was always good enough, to be an OK golfer and make the (AHS varsity) team,” Calverley said. “One of my friends (Bement) and I would go over to Locust Valley, Highland CC or Chemawa (Golf Course in North Attleboro) just to get out, get more swings in and to have fun.”
Calverley was a member of the AHS golf team during his sophomore, junior and senior years. He was never a No. 1 player, never a medalist, but was more or less, a determined to get better No. 3, 4 and 5 player who would occasionally break 40.
Best of all with the upcoming AAGA Open, Calverley has played every course — Foxborough Country Club, Norton Country Club, Heather Hill and Wentworth — because of the Bombardiers’ Hockomock League schedule.
“I started thinking about golf more when I came home from school (Vermont Tech) and was looking for something to do,” Calverley said. “There was no pick-up baseball, no pick-up soccer. So, let’s go over to the golf course and see what I can do to help my game.”
With the Open just a couple of days away, Calverley will finally get to see if all the time on the course pays off.
“I’ve always wanted to play in the Open,” Calverley said of his AAGA Open debut. “I wanted to test myself. I want to see if I could play with guys at my level or better than me in the area
“Now I get to test myself and see if I have what it takes to compete.”
