Seven area senior high school football players are recipients of the Jack Grinold Eastern Massachusetts Scholar-Athlete Award, joining a class of 23 other standouts in the Eastern Region as players who have excelled in the classroom and on the gridiron this past season.
Three members of the Mansfield High football team — Ryan DeGirolamo, Drew Sacco and Conner Zukowski — lead the area selections. DeGirolamo will move on to Bridgewater State University next fall and Zukowski will be at Nichols College.
They are joined by two selections apiece from Foxboro High and King Philip Regional High.
Will Astorino and Matthew Kelley are King Philip’s recipients. Astorino will go to Tufts in the fall and Kelley will attend UMass Amherst.
Foxboro’s Sam Carpenter and Andrew Finn will also be honored. Carpenter will attend the University of Pittsburgh in the fall while Finn will go to Bates College.
The student-athletes were selected based on criteria that included academic excellence, athletic performance and leadership, and involvement in community service and extracurricular activities.
The Eastern Massachusetts chapter of the National Football Federation will hold its 48th annual honors dinner at the Boston Newton Marriott on May 21. Tickets for the dinner are $75 and can be ordered at grinoldchapter.com