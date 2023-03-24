Seven area senior high school football players are recipients of the Jack Grinold Eastern Massachusetts Scholar-Athlete Award, joining a class of 23 other standouts in the Eastern Region as players who have excelled in the classroom and on the gridiron this past season.

Three members of the Mansfield High football team — Ryan DeGirolamo, Drew Sacco and Conner Zukowski — lead the area selections. DeGirolamo will move on to Bridgewater State University next fall and Zukowski will be at Nichols College.