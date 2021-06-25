For last season’s pandemic-delayed and abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season, a few new rules were implemented, mostly to expedite games so that players could more easily adapt to the concentrated 60-game schedule that began in late July and ended at its usual time, in late October.
Some were retained for this season’s full 2021 slate, while others, including the universal designated hitter rule and an expanded 16-team playoff field, were not.
Let’s take a look at some of those rules and see whether any of them are worth keeping in place for the long-term.
Extra-inning games
Baseball never felt as if it needed to shorten games, but it did just that last season with the implementation of a rule that allows both teams to start with a runner on second base if the score is tied after nine innings of play.
It sure has seemed to work, because games lasting 12 innings and longer just don’t seem to happen that much anymore, which is a relief for anyone but the most hard-core baseball fan, and that has allowed for fans at home and at the ballpark, along with stadium and club employees, to not be stranded at the game or their jobs until all hours of the morning.
I wouldn’t call myself a baseball purist, because there are plenty of things about baseball that I’d like to change, especially when it comes to streamlining the length of games. But I just think that baseball would be better served by not providing the runner at second until the teams reach the 12th inning without a deadlock having been broken. After all, in 2019, 97.7% of all games played were resolved by the 11th inning.
This would also, for the most part, untangle the dubious idea of baserunners who didn’t earn their way to second base getting credited for runs scored, and batters in extra innings getting a free RBI opportunity; I’m not sure how baseball in the long run can justify these kinds of potential inflated stats to become a constant whenever an extra-inning game is played.
But for now, I can accept a runner on second in extra innings if it means that the game will be over within a reasonable time frame.
But a more realistic way to speed up games is …
A pitch clock
MLB has yet to implement a 20-second clock for pitchers to receive the ball back from the catcher and deliver the next pitch, but Commissioner Rob Manfred, as of last season, had the authority to make the pitch clock mandatory in major-league parks.
He chose not to, probably because he didn’t want to antagonize the players’ union (for now), but this rule will most likely be a big component of offseason negotiations between the MLB and the union to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement, which expires after this season.
Right now, pitchers vehemently reject the use of a pitch clock, but fans are all for it, because even nine-inning games in recent years have been routinely averaging three hours or more, which is patently ridiculous, especially when they run even longer than that, which is the case for most Red Sox games in recent seasons.
While it is established pitchers who most balk at the pitch clock, up-and-coming pitchers probably are not as resistant, because the 20-second clock is already in use in most minor league ballparks, to resounding success and popularity.
However, its only flaw is that the clock typically doesn’t start until the batter steps into the batter’s box, and way too often, as we know, ballplayers typically step out of the box after nearly every pitch to adjust equipment or regain focus, so the philosophy of the 20-second clock isn’t quite as effective as it ought to be, and that’s because the batters are slowing down the game just as much as the pitchers typically are.
Seven-inning doubleheaders
Doubleheaders over the past few decades have become almost extinct, especially the single-admission brand, but because of team Covid outbreaks and tightened schedules last season, the idea of playing two seven-inning contests back-to-back instead of the regularly scheduled nine-inning affairs made a lot of sense.
Like the pitch clock, the idea of seven-inning twinbills have been commonplace in the minor leagues, and the idea of playing 14 innings in one day rather than a minimum of 18 (and that’s not even considering the idea of one or both of the games going extra frames) is much more palatable to fans and players alike.
But there is one aspect of seven-inning doubleheaders that I will absolutely, positively never endorse: that if a pitcher throws a no-hitter over the seven-inning contest that it should count the same in the history books as a legitimate nine-inning no-hitter.
This became a topic of discussion in late April when the Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner threw a complete-game seven-inning no-hitter, and while MLB refused to acknowledge it as legitimate for the record books, a lot of folks believed that it should have counted, given that seven innings was all Bumgarner was allowed to throw, and under the rules in place, he no-hit the opposing team.
That’s pure poppycock. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Nolan Ryan, he of the MLB-record seven nine-inning no-hitters, on 16 other occasions threw seven innings of no-hit ball. Based on that, are we going to credit the righty fireballer with 23 no-hitters? Of course not.
In addition, Elias also noted that there were 497 instances of a starting pitcher tossing seven-plus innings of no-hit ball between 1961 and 2021. Given the proliferation of no-hitters to this point in the season — seven already, which ties for MLB’s single-season record, and we’re only in June — we can’t be giving out no-hitter accolades to a pitcher who no-hits a team for 78 percent of a full baseball game. It just wouldn’t make the accomplishment special anymore.
Universal DH
As mentioned, MLB did not mandate the DH for both leagues as it did last season, but I still wish that there was a way for baseball to offer the same rules for both leagues. I grew up a National League baseball fan, so I got to like the strategy involved for managers when it came to pitchers batting in the late innings, but I also like the idea of the American League rules that don’t force pitchers to bat, and instead allow a designated hitter to bat in his place.
I can see the points of view of both AL and NL fans, so I’m not going to endorse one over the other, but strategy aside, it’s still typically ridiculous to watch NL pitchers attempt to bat. Most people think that former Red Sox hurler Jon Lester was an awful batter, and he was: his current career batting average is .108 in his 16 seasons, and in his first nine seasons, in Boston, he went 0-for-34 with 21 strikeouts.
But folks also think that the aforementioned Bumgarner is a terrific batter because he has 19 career homers in 13 MLB seasons, but the fact is that his career average is just .176, which pretty much guarantees, like most MLB pitchers, that he will be an automatic out when his turn in the batting order comes up.
But either way, there has to be a better way than what MLB does currently in interleague and World Series play: whichever team is the home team determines whether the DH is in place or not.
Sweet-16 playoffs field
This was definitely a hit with fans last season, but allowing more than half of the majors’ 30 teams to make the postseason was a bit much. MLB had hoped to scale it back a little bit this season, to 14 teams, but ultimately withdrew that plan and is now back with the previous field of 10.
Allowing only 10 of 30 teams to reach the playoffs might seem a bit over-the-top in terms of exclusivity, but I think a compromise of 12 teams per season would be workable.
After all, since 1997, seven teams have won the World Series from a wild-card slot, including the 2004 Red Sox. But having 10 teams make last season’s playoff tournament that didn’t even win their division really diluted the field, even though the wild-card playoffs were best-of-three series for the first time ever.
Are you listening, MLB?
