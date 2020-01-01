PROVIDENCE — After a swoon of unexpected losses, Providence College basketball coach Ed Cooley was not so much concerned about his Friars developing bad habits in practice that translated into poor performances in games.
Cooley suspected a change in practice habits might produce better results. The Friars may have seemingly found a formula for success during their practice sessions on campus at the Ruane Center.
“We do four-minute segments,” PC fifth-year senior Emmitt Holt said after a 22-point walloping of Texas and a 16-point takedown of Georgetown Tuesday in the Big East Conference season opener for both teams.
“We’ll do the first four minutes of the half, the last four minutes of the first half, then we’ll do some other stuff,” Holt explained of an enhanced emphasis on game situations and time management.
“Then we’ll do the first four minutes of the second half, the last four minutes of the game — all with different scores on the scoreboard,” Holt added. “It’s distributed differently during practices, while we do our other five-on-five and individual drills.
“It really helps, looking up and Coach (Cooley) having 73-72 on the scoreboard,” added Holt. “So you really have to put yourself in that situation, in that moment.”
Since the first semester concluded, with academics and exams in the rear view mirror for nearly a month, Cooley has sequestered his Friars, challenging them in their preparation with new routines – more five-on-five game situations.
The result was a 40-minute blowout of the Longhorns and a 20-minute destruction of the Hoyas.
Now it’s on to Big East road wars at DePaul (12-2) Saturday and Marquette (10-2).
“We came back from Christmas break with a purpose,” Cooley explained. “We have to take care of the moment, take care of the present. We still have to do a better job executing.”
In snapping the Hoyas’ six-game win streak, PC placed a defensive lock on the most prolific scoring team in the Big East, rendering Georgetown 22 points under its seasonal scoring rate of 81.8 and the third-best shooting percentage team (47 percent) to 10 points below that rate as well.
“A lot of times we’ve coming into practice and doing drills,” Cooley offered. “Now we’re coming in, doing five-on-five and I thought carry over really paid off. You still drill, drill, drill, but the game is five-on-five and that was a good recommendation by our staff.”
While the Friars did not make a second half 3-point field goal and centers Nate Watson and Kalif Young each took in just one rebound, PC’s practices made for a near perfect first half. The Friars scored the first 14 points of the game, built a 38-10 lead with six minutes left until intermission and held their largest lead at 33 points.
PC, which had been ranked a lowly No. 8 in the Big East in 3-point shooting (.326) drilled 10 of its 18 shots from the arc with sophomore A.J. Reeves (mired in a .233 slump from that range) drilling three consecutive trifectas.
“Playing a Big East game is a totally different energy,” Cooley noted. “We’re trying to do a good job of not worrying about what we did before (losing four of five games). We don’t care about the margin of victory, we’re just trying to be the best Providence team that we can be. We want our men to play with a passion and a purpose.”
Against Georgetown, senior Alpha Diallo notched his 13th double-figure scoring game of the season, fifth year senior transfer Luwane Pipkins had his seventh double-figure scoring game, Reeves’ 13 points were his most in five games and David Duke had eight assists and one turnover in 33 minutes.
“We feed off of each other’s energy,” Holt said. “The mindset that we had, we know how well we can play. Our work in practice has paid off.”
Cooley maintains that the Big East “top to bottom when you look around the country” is one of the elite conferences on the continent. “We have our hands full with every team in this league.”
