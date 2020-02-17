BOSTON -- With a half-dozen top 10 individual placements, the Bishop Feehan High boys' swimming team captured the No. 7 spot overall at the MIAA Division 2 Championship Meet at Boston University.
Sophomore Ryan Shute was the most outstanding Shamrock in the meet, taking second place in the 200 individual medley (1:57.4) and third in the 500 freestyle (4:44.8), while swimming a leg for the fourth place 400 freestyle relay team.
Shamrock sophomore Erik Watka captured sixth place in both the 200 IM (2:00.9) and 500 freestyle (5:00.6), while also being a member of the 400 freestyle relay team.
The Shamrocks, without Nate Coleman (pneumonia) totaled 119 points, while also being denied points as the 200 medley relay team was disqualified due to a false start.
Blake Anderson of Seekonk High posted a pair of top-5 finishes as he placed second in the 50 freestyle (21.75) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (48.62) as the Warriors took 11th as a team with 81 points.
Finn Patterson was third among all divers (395.90), while Robert Strycharz also cracked the top-10 twice with his eighth-place mark in the 200 IM (2:01.59) and ninth-place 100 breaststroke time of 1:01.31.
For King Philip, junior Derek Whyte captured fourth place in the 500 freestyle (4:53), while also clocking a 54.34 time in the 100 butterfly.
Bishop Feehan results: 200 Freestyle 16-Roman Donoghue 1:54.3; 200 IM 2-Ryan Shute 1:57.41, 6-Erik Watka 2:00.97; 100 Butterfly 9-Ryan Campbell 55.06; 500 Freestyle 3-Shute 4:44.86, 6-Watka 5:00.62; 200 Freestyle relay 11-Donoghue, Sam Galipeau, Ryan Schmitt, Ryan Sullivan, 1:35.32; 100 Backstroke 5-Ryan Campbell 54.09; 400 Freestyle relay 4-Shute, Ryan Campbell, Sullivan, Watka, 3:22.41.
King Philip results: 100 Butterfly 13-Derek Whyte 54.34; 500 Freestyle 4-Whyte 4:53.08.
Seekonk results: 200 medley relay 17-Robert Strycharz, Chris Strycharz, Blake Anderson, Finn Patterson 1:46.95; 200 IM 8-R. Strycharz 2:01.59; 50 Freestyle 2-Anderson 21.75; 100 Freestyle 4-Anderson 48.62; 200 Freestyle relay 16-R. Strycharz, C. Strycharz, Anderson, Patterson 1:36.53; R. Strycharz 100 breaststroke 9-1:01.31; Diving 3-Patterson 395.90, 10-Spencer Beering 335.35, 12-Matt Boutin 302.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.