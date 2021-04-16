FRANKLIN — Bishop Feehan High Principal Sean Kane had no second thoughts about nominating a Shamrock for the MIAA’s Student Athlete of the Month in Sophia Arruda.
A member and captain of the Shamrocks’ cross country, and winter and spring track teams, as well as numerous school and community activities, Aruda and her accomplishments are quick to earn Kane’s praises.
“Sophia is a wonderful choice,” Kane said of Arruda’s honor, which is awarded to student-athletes who display excellence in the areas of academics, athletics and community service.
Arruda, who was named the MIAA Student Athlete of the Month for March, was a two-time Sun Chronicle All-Star in cross country and the Bishop Feehan MVP as a freshman and sophomore.
“Sophia has been a tremendously dedicated member of the cross country and track teams for all four years,” Bishop Feehan High cross country coach Bob L’Homme said. “As the captain of the cross country team and traveling from her home each day, she took every challenge in stride and dedicated herself to the team. Her involvement in ‘everything Feehan’ has been an inspiration to all of her teammates.”
Bishop Feehan winter track coaches Steve Smith and Treena Schmitt were equally effusive.
“Sophia believes that she can win any race that she is in and it is that mentality that has elevated Bishop Feehan over the course of her career,” Smith said.
As a student, Arruda challenges herself academically with Honors 1 and Advanced Placement courses resulting in a 3.8 cumulative GPA. She is a member of the Bishop Feehan National Honor Society as well as the English, Spanish, Science and History National Honor societies.
“Her work ethic has been essential to her success on the track, in the classroom, and in the development of other athletes,” Kane added. “Sophia refuses to settle and is constantly working to achieve more.”
Arruda’s community service involvement is impressive, with extensive service in both school and community activities and projects.
She is also the co-president of the Feehan St. Vincent de Paul Society, a member of Campus Ministry as a senior associate, co-founder and co-president of Shelf Education Anti-Racism book club and was a first-year experience program mentor in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program her junior year. Outside of Feehan,
Arruda has volunteered for the local public library and for Sea Lab (a summertime marine biology camp). She was a student-athlete volunteer at the annual Boston Athletic Association Youth Jamboree. Additionally,
Sophia participated in the virtual Fidelity Boundless Fellowship, a program which encourages female high school and college students to discover their passions and interests through exploratory opportunities within the financial realm. In spring of 2020, Sophia was the recipient of the Assumption College Book Award.
Students in grades 9-12 who attend MIAA member schools are eligible to receive the award. Monthly award recipients receive a certificate of recognition, are featured on www.miaa.net, honored at the MIAA Awards Recognition Banquet in the spring and will be eligible for the Harry Agganis Student-Athlete of the Year Scholarship provided on behalf of the Agganis family. Nominations for the award may be submitted by principals, athletic directors, teachers, coaches, guidance counselors or other school administrators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.