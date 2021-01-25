ATTLEBORO — Despite having a 16-point lead in the first half and an 18-point lead in the second half, the Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team first saw its advantage shrivel and then disappear.
The Shamrocks faced a five-point deficit with 1:18 remaining at the McIntyre Gymnasium Monday in their Catholic Central League confrontation with perennial powerhouse St. Mary’s of Lynn when senior guard Adam Drummond of North Attleboro nailed two free throws with 3.2 ticks left on the clock as the Shamrocks pulled out a 54-53 nail-biter.
St. Mary’s jackrabbit of a senior guard Sam Battista, who notched 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, then had a driving runner in the lane fall off the rim as the buzzer sounded.
“Our defense carried us once again for most of the game, that’s a high-scoring team,” Bishop Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said of the Spartans (4-3), who hit eight 3-pointers and scored 35 second-half points.
Billy Oram (nine points, 11 rebounds) scored in low to jump-start the offense for the Shamrocks (9-1) in the final minute. Mike Hutchins was awarded a basket on a St. Mary’s goal-tending call after a nice pass from Charlie Olson with 50 seconds to go, narrowing the Shamrock deficit to 53-52.
St. Mary’s misfired on a pair of free throws with 32.2 seconds remaining, breathing new life into Bishop Feehan. Drummond was fouled on a drive to the basket to set up the game-winning sequence.
“He’s one of our better free throw shooters,” O’Connor said.
The Shamrocks began to wilt in the third quarter, scoring just 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting, while committing four turnovers and being assessed eight fouls, but the hosts still took a 43-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
“They started making some tough shots, they have kids who can do that,” O’Connor said.
The Spartans scored the first nine points of the final session with Battisa scoring five and Zach Barden hitting two free throws with 5:23 left to knot the score at 43-all.
Bishop Feehan regained the lead on a basket in low by Charlie Olson (10 points, five rebounds) off of a Mike Hutchins (13 points) pass and a 3-pointer by Drummond at 48-43 with just under four minutes left.
Battista fueled 10 straight Spartan points, scoring seven points with a 3-pointer to present St. Mary’s with a 53-48 margin with 78 seconds remaining to be played.
The Shamrocks’ penchant for denying penetration and putting pressure on the St. Mary’s perimeter helped Bishop Feehan lead from start to a 33-18 halftime advantage.
“They switched from man (to man) defense and we had some trouble with that,” O’Connor said of the Shamrocks scoring just 21 second half points – as many as they had scored in the first quarter. “When we did get open shots, we just weren’t making them and the lead starts to shrink.”
The Shamrocks limited the Spartans to 3-for-11 shooting and nine first quarter points, while forcing five turnovers.
The Shamrocks limited the Spartans to 2-for-10 shooting and nine second quarter points, not allowing St. Mary’s a field goal for the final five minutes.
At the other end of the floor, the Shamrocks’ gamesmanship was once again on display. Bishop Feehan shot 7-for-11 from the floor in the first quarter, with four different Shamrocks hitting a 3-pointe. Nelson scored seven points, including the final four of the quarter on a runner through the lane and a nifty drive, while Boucicaut and Hutchins each had five points.
Olson and Drummond both hit trifectas for Bishop Feehan in the second quarter.
After St. Mary’s hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut a 15-point deficit to 26-17, Oram responded with two free throws, Drummond nailed a 3-pointer off of an Oram pass, while Olson finished off a loose ball situation with a drive to the basket.
“That’s what we told the kids before the game, no lead is safe,” O’Connor said.
The Shamrocks resume CCL action Wednesday at Cardinal Spellman.
