NORTH ATTLEBORO – It was a familiar route taken by commuters from the ‘Boro’s heading into Providence.
Jump on Route 95 South and then take your chances when you get to the Pawtucket line. Stay due south and possibly deal with traffic or head onto Exit 27, go left at the light. head down East Avenue onto Hope Street and battle the traffic lights en route to the Moses Brown School.
“It might have been a headache at times, but it was worth it, I enjoyed every minute of my four years there,” North Attleboro’s Paul Shannon said.
The recent graduate of the prep school on the East Side of Providence earned 12 varsity letters during that span, never missing a game and hardly ever missing a practice, save for a doctor’s appointment.
During the fall, he played linebacker on the defensive side of the ball for the Quakers, being the long snapper on kicking situations, sometimes filling in as a running back and helping out on specialty teams.
During the winter, Shannon picked up his squash racquet, having played the sport since his adolescent days, most often in the No. 2 and 3 spots on the ladder.
And during the spring, Shannon followed the path of his golf ball as the sport is a spring participatory sport in the R.I. Interscholastic League calendar, playing at the No. 2 position.
Shannon was a product of the North Attleboro Pop Warner football program and his interest in squash and golf grew because his dad, Paul, Jr., was a member at the Agawam Hunt Tennis and Golf Club in Rumford on the East Providence line.
Playing squash on the sparkling new courts at Moses Brown was truly a home court advantage while walking up and down the fairways of the Ledgemont Country Club in Seekonk was just as familiar too.
And while Shannon often pondered becoming a Rocketeer and playing football under the lights of Community Field on a Friday night for North Attleboro High, the football complex behind Moses Brown on Lloyd Avenue resembles a college campus facility.
“I did all four years,” Shannon said of heading out to the practice field, to the courts or to the golf course after practice as a three-sport captain his senior year.
He played baseball as a freshman and sophomore, but made the switch to golf in the spring.
“I wanted to play golf my last two years, but it was rather unfortunate that I couldn’t my senior year,” Shannon said of all athletic competition in every arena being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Like every senior, you look forward to your last season.”
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Shannon was a R.I.I.L. first team football all-star as a junior and a second-team selection as a senior while each season leading the Quakers with over 100 tackles.
With the North Attleboro Pop Warner program, he was a member of AHS coach Mike Strachan's Super Bowl team and played for a trio of coaches who were all instrumental in his development in Charlie Parker, Tom Taylor and Bruce Pugh.
Shannon had every intent of continuing his football career in college at Salve Regina University in Newport before the school opted to cancel all fall sports in conjunction with its membership in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
With a proposed hybrid model for academics, Shannon is pondering whether to take a gap year and opt out of his academic and athletic course for a year until the coronavirus issues are settled.
“I was training a lot to get ready for football during COVID, I didn’t play a lot of golf,” Shannon said. “Hopefully, I’m going to be playing a lot of golf through the summer and into the fall. I’m going to keep my options (for college) open. There are going to be a lot of restrictions.”
With the absence of athletics, Shannon went to work as an intern with his dad’s insurance firm.
“Some of my best friends played lacrosse during the spring, but I never really got into it,” Shannon said of many of his Quaker football teammates who played lacrosse. “I was always a baseball guy, I pitched and played in the outfield. I remember getting roughed up by Bishop Hendricken pitching one time.”
Instead, Shannon wanted to chisel his handicap on the golf course to single digits, playing in R.I. Golf Association Junior events, some Challenge Cup series amd even in the Attleboro Area Golf Association Junior Tournament.
“It was a good experience playing baseball, but I had some good friends on the golf team," he said. "I liked the coaches. I played in a good amount of tournaments during the summer. One day, I’m going to try to qualify for the Attleboro Open.”
Shannon would caddy for his dad at Agawam Hunt and then became a playing partner, never being granted a “gimmee” putt or any strokes to this day.
“Golf helped me with playing football, the pressure definitely translates in multiple aspects,” said Shannon, an inside and outside linebacker.
Being patient, being able to read and gauge situations on the golf course is very similar to being on the football field.
“And with squash, there’s a lot of action, you’re going over rally after rally, the different shots and that translates too into the other sports," he said. "There’ so much hand-eye co-ordination, a lot of reading the ball coming off of the wall and reaction. It helped so much in football, especially playing on defense.”
The Agawam Hunt Club has three squash courts so Shannon and his dad would often fasten their goggles and hit balls off of the walls. “I took a lot of lessons too, from my freshman year through my senior year,” Shannon said, with Moses Brown competing in the Independent Schools League. “I started off my freshman year at No. 6, then I played No. 2 or 3 the rest of the way. We have a lot of good players at the top of the ladder, they are college level players, it was a lot of fun.”
If anything, growing up and maturing by playing football in North Attleboro with its storied tradition and competitiveness shaped Shannon’s drive.
“From third grade to eighth grade, I played football in North,” Shannon said. “It set a good base, a lot of my teammates at Moses Brown didn’t have that. The competition is good in Rhode Island, but it’s not like what you find in Massachusetts.”
Having his “senior experience” wiped out due to circumstances beyond his control is just another lesson to be learned in life. Even if the on-line education process over the final three months of his senior year “was just trying to make the best of it,” Shannon said.
“They (faculty, staff) did a good job with the graduation, they did what they could. For sure, I appreciated my teachers more. Even the classes that I didn’t like, I missed. It was a totally different class environment on-line than in person.
“It was a great experience, a great environment,” Shannon added of attending Moses Brown, stopping for a early morning coffee along the way. “It was definitely worth the ride.”
