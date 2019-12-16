FOXBORO — With the New England Patriots forcing five turnovers, including four second-half interceptions during their 34-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, it’s difficult to call one single play the hands-down, game-changer.
But Danny Shelton’s fourth-down stop in the second quarter was certainly among them.
With Cincinnati facing a fourth-and-inches at the New England 30-yard line after scoring 10 points on their first two drives, Shelton shed a block on the Cincinnati offensive line and hit running back Joe Mixon behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of one yard.
The play, in which the defensive tackle received some help from linebackers Elandon Roberts and Ja’Whaun Bentley, was the first big defensive stop after the Bengals had gashed the New England defense during their first two drives.
“I thought that was just a great attitude play,” New England safety Devin McCourty told reporters after the game.
“Until that play, they were kind of having their way on us running the ball. We didn’t make any kind of plays defensively throughout the early part of the game, and I thought that was the first play where our attitude came in. We stopped them on third-and-short, and then getting that (fourth-down) stop. I thought that was the attitude we needed to bring to the game. That got us going.”
The Patriots’ offense covered 47 yards on eight plays on the ensuing drive, which ended with a field goal as New England scored 17 unanswered points.
Five of the Bengals’ next six drives concluded in a pair of three-and-outs and three interceptions.
“I was just keying the guard, No. 60,” Danny Shelton said afterwards. “He was leaning towards me a little, so I knew he was going to come and try to either cut-block or down-block on me. So, I knew if I just made a play with my hands and threw him back, I’d be in on the play.”
Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo noted the play during his conference call on Monday as well.
“You know, the guys — when they came to the sideline after that fourth-down stop, you look at that like a turnover,” Mayo said. “So, after an interception, after a fumble recovery, it always brings energy and hopefully swings momentum. A turnover-on-downs like that is a huge play, huge momentum swing, and you could definitely feel the energy rise on the sidelines.”
Edelman’s injury perhaps more serious
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman may have a more severe injury than originally thought.
NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Monday that Edelman needed treatment three times a day leading up to the Patriots’ win over the Bengals as Edelman “did some damage to the tendon in his left knee,” according to Giardi.
Edelman had an extensive workout pregame and was deemed healthy enough to play. He clearly was not functioning at full health, however, and he frequently showed discomfort during the game.
Edelman finished with two catches on five targets for just nine yards. His 62 percent of snaps played was the second lowest of the season.Former Patriot Josh Gordon suspended
A highlight-reel catch made by former Patriot Josh Gordon prompted the questions about how New England cut Gordon earlier this year. But he wasn’t reliable and they knew it.
That proved true on Monday as Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Gordon was suspended on Dec. 20 last season for the same violation.
