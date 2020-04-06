Anthony Sherman will once again be wearing jersey No. 42 for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs next season.
The former Rocketeer from North Attleboro High signed a one-year contact with the Chiefs Monday, terms of which were not disclosed.
Entering his 10 th NFL season, and his eighth with the Chiefs. Sherman had signed one-year contacts with Kansas City in each of the past two seasons.
Sherman has played in all 16 regular season games for the Chiefs in each of the past seven seasons, in addition to playoff games. The veteran fullback and special teams player earned just over $1 million during the 2019 season when the Chiefs had money to spend as Kansas City ranked 32nd among the 32 NFL franchises in contract expenditures at $167 million.
Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes was making less than $5 million as he was still on his rookie contract, while three other Kansas City Pro Bowl’ers, receivers Mercole Hardman (under $1 million on his rookie contract) and Tyreek Hill ($2 million) were on team-friendly deals as was Pro Bowl defensive end Chris Jones (under $2 million on his rookie contract).
The Chiefs ranked No. 3 in total offense last season in the NFL with an average of 411.7 yards per game. With Mahomes throwing the ball, Kansas City ranked No. 2 in passing (292 yards per game) and with Sherman blocking, the Chiefs ranked sixth in rushing (119.7).
Sherman became a member of the Chiefs in 2013 when the former fifth-round draft pick out of the University of Connecticut was traded by Arizona in May of 2013. Sherman re-signed with the Chiefs in November of 2014.
“We are happy we were able to keep Anthony in a Chiefs’ uniform,” Kansas City General Manager Brett Veach said. “He’s blocked for three 1,000-yard rushers, has been a key component for us on special teams and his versatility will continue to benefit us.”
Sherman has morphed into a Chiefs’ fan favorite through the years, either with his lumberjack beard, his mohawk hair style and coming to training camp last August featuring a Bell Racing Team NASCAR helmet and making a twirl in the car in the parking lot. More importantly, Sherman has been a champion of the Veterans Community Project, which supports armed service veterans.
“I didn’t think that I’d last 10 years in the NFL, but here I am, I’m still doing it,” Sherman said. “It’s been great to represent the Kansas City Chiefs.”
The 5-foot-10, 240-pound Sherman carried the ball just four times for nine yards and caught two passes for 22 yards last season while having eight special teams tackles.
“I’m trying to do my best on every player out there, offense or special teams,” said Sherman of being a member of the Super Bowl champions. “If you want to be in the Super Bowl, you might want to have a fullback on your roster.”
A two-time All-Pro as a blocking fullback and member on special teams, Sherman led the Chiefs in special teams tackles in both 2013 and 2014 and served as the blocking back for Chiefs’ running back Jamaal Charles to have consecutive 1,000-yard rushing marks in those two seasons.
“They (Kansas City and coach Andy Reid) know the stuff that I do to try to help the team,” Sherman said. “We have a lot of depth on this team, I’m just trying to take care of business as best I can.”
