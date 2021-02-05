KANSAS CITY -- Long a champion for charities involving veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, North Attleboro's Anthony Sherman was the victim of a prank payback to raffle off his truck.
Orchestrated by former New England Patriots' offensive lineman Matt Light and Boston Red Sox infielder Adam LaRoche, the duo highjacked Sherman's phone while the Kansas City Chief fullback and specialty teams player was on the practice field preparing for Sunday's Super Bowl in Tampa against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
LaRoche and Light came up with the website "ShermanFightforFreedom.org", which was linked to LaRoche's own charitable website. The cause benefits the E3 Ranch which partners with organizations nationally for male and female servicemen in need of rest, recovery, rehabilitation and fellowship in an outdoor setting.
LaRoche hatched the idea to raffle off Sherman's 2017 Ford F250 King Ranch truck for charity after Sherman pulled a prank on him, unloading some 12,000 Oreo cookies at his E3 Ranch in Fort Scott, Kansas, into his truck.
“I zeroed in on the truck, because I knew it was his baby,” LaRoche told the Tampa Bay Times. “I was just trying to figure out a creative way. That’s when I thought, we’re going to give it away in a sweepstakes kind of way that can raise some money.”
According to Sherman, “I always see him pranking guys on the show (Buck Commander on the Outdoor Network), and no one ever gets him back, so I was going to take it upon myself to get him back. It turned out to be a bad idea.”
After choosing to target Sherman’s truck, LaRoche hatched the clandestine operation with the aid of several Kansas City Chiefs.On the website with pictured Sherman, there was a detailed promotional plan and initially over $100,000 was raised within two days.
Spreading the word on Twitter, celebrities and athletes joined in on the charity cause, but there was a twist. The clandestine operation revealed a tweet from Sherman, "You know what I love more than my truck? My Freedom! Join me in fighting for those who don’t have it!
”The Chiefs' players asked Sherman if they could use his phone as one of theirs was inoperable and an urgent call needed to be made. The Chiefs' players accessed Sherman's phone and Twitter account and the prank was underway.
At the expense of Sherman's pride and joy truck.
“It didn’t take long,” Sherman told the Tampa Bay Times. “I realized that I really didn’t have any options, so you better buy in and enjoy the ride that this is going to take us on.
"It’s obviously my baby, and I take care of it, but it is just a truck. And if we can raise a ton of money for a great cause, it will be well worth it, for sure.”
