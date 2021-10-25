FOXBORO — The MLS Eastern Conference championship, along with the Supporters Shield for accumulating more points than any other franchise in the league to go with a host of team records are historic accomplishments for the New England Revolution.
But Adam Buksa wants more.
“You’re a sportsman because you want to win trophies,” Buksa said after after scoring two late goals for the Revolution in a 2-2 deadlock at Orlando City on Sunday. “I think we fully deserved to win the title, win the Shield, but it’s not enough because we’re hungry for more. We want to win the MLS Cup and our focus goes on the MLS Cup for now.”
New England (21-3-7, 70 points) became the third MLS franchise to ever achieve 70 points, with the Revolution having two matches remaining, first at Gillette Stadium Wednesday against Colorado.
New England, on a nine-match unbeaten skein, concluded its road season by winning nine of its last 11 matches to finish with a 10-3-4 slate away from Foxboro, taking 34 road points for the second-most in club history.
“We have a fantastic team with players that have huge quality,” Buksa said of teammates like Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou funneling him balls. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the starting 11 or the players that start on the bench.
“We don’t only have four or five good players on the team, we have 25 great players, and having such a difficult stretch that we’ve had for a few weeks lately, you need to have a team of over 20 players that bring quality to the team.
“That’s why we’ve managed to win the Supporters’ Shield that quickly and we clinched a playoff spot basically six or seven games before the end of the regular season, which is a fantastic result. We want to end this season in the right way, then get ready for the most important part of the season.”
Buska put New England on the scoreboard in the 81st minute and gained the equalizer in stoppage time for the Revolution, who are now the 11th team in MLS history with two 15-goal scorers on the same team. Buksa two goals improved the Polish striker’s total to 16 goals, placing him in a three-way tie for second in the MLS Golden Boot race, one off the league lead. Buksa and Gil both entered the match in the second half, while Bou came on in the 64th minute.
Buksa has tallied in each of his last five starts and owns seven goals in his last nine MLS appearances. Meanwhile, Bou inked his name on the scoresheet in Orlando for a sixth consecutive match by adding his ninth assist of the season on Buksa’s first goal.
Sunday’s victory “proved my opinion of that team, because the first half was a little bit sloppy on our side, we weren’t sharp enough,” Buksa said. “The second half, Bruce (Arena) made some changes and even though we conceded the second goal, we were still able to bounce back and get the result.”
Arena has been pleased with goals achieved by his team.
“I think it means a lot to the club,” Arena said of the club’s record for wins and points, along with the Eastern Conference title and the best overall record in MLS play. “We’ve checked a lot of boxes this year. To finish up the regular season as a Supporters’ Shield winners, it says a lot about the players, our staff here, and the support we’re getting.”
