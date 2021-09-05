FOXBORO -- Minus Matt Turner, on a recall assignment with the U.S. Men’s National Team, and minus a player on the pitch due to a red card for the final 31 minutes of a match at Philadelphia, the New England Revolution continue to respond to 90-minute challenges.
Matt Polster was one of five players summoned into starting roles by coach Bruce Arena, and the veteran midfielder responded with the match-winning goal in the 1-0 decision Friday.
Polster converted a set piece in the 33rd minute for just his second goal of the season, only his fifth MLS career goal as New England (16-4-4) improved to 13-2 in matches decided by one goal this season and generated a franchise-best 7-3-3 road record thus far.
“We worked on those in training,” Polster said of finishing off Arnór Traustason’s cross. “Throughout the year, players have stepped up in moments for us regardless of the situation. Set-piece takers (usually Carles Gil) or guys who come in and play that haven’t had a lot of minutes, come in and do really well.
“We need guys like that to step up in certain moments for us. We have guys that can come in and do a really good job for this group and help us get three points. We can rely on the entire team.”
Polster accounted for his 100th career MLS start and his second goal of the season, both against Philadelphia.
At the other end, goalkeeper Brad Knighton made his sixth start in Turner’s absence and recorded his third shutout. The former Union goalkeeper recorded eight saves, improving to a personal best 5-1 on the season. Philadelphia totaled 18 shots and generated seven corner kicks in the match, but failed to dent the New England net.
“This group just wants to win,” Polster said, whose Revolution return to New England for a match Saturday with New York City FC. “I think the boys have said it a couple times. Sometimes we don’t care how we win, we just want to win.
New England (16-4-4) owns an MLS-best 52 points and remains atop the Eastern Conference, a fixture since mid-May.
“It’s good to show that grit and character and winning mentality,” Polster added. “Hats off to the boys. We have a three-day break and we can just regroup and go for the weekend against (New York) City now. It’s really positive.
“I’m really proud of the boys. The most important thing is the mentality we showed, which was whatever it takes to get three points, and we showed that we can do that (at Philadelphia).”
The Revolution became the first MLS team to reach 50 points on the season, and New England needs just one more win to match its regular-season record of 17 wins.
Polster’s match-winning goal resulted in a collision with the goalpost, but the pain was worth the result. “It’s pretty much a standard set piece for us,” he said of his mission in the penalty-box area. “We all have our individual runs. I just tried to beat my man, tried to get to the back post. Arnór (Traustason) puts in a really good cross and I just get in behind the defense and get a goal.”
In addition to Polster and Knighton, Arena brought on Edward Kizza, Wilfrid Kaptoum and Brandon Bye into the starting 11.
New England’s 45 goals on the season, 24 first-half goals and a plus-17 differential in goals for and against are all the best in MLS.
“I think every time we go into a game, the standard for us is to get three points,” Polster said of New England returning to its winning ways after a shutout loss at NYCFC.
“We’ve shown before that we can grind games out,” Polster said. “We’re able to keep teams to limited chances.
“We have a lot of talent, and the expectation is the next guy steps up and helps us get three points. I think this group has shown that so far this year. We just need to keep doing that, because come NYC next weekend, it will be another tough game. I would say that’s a rivalry as well.
“It’s going to take the whole group to achieve something this year, and we know that. It hasn’t been easy, obviously, with the international call-ups, injuries, and everything. We need every guy on this team to step up and help us win.
“The staff has done a really good job bringing a great group of players into a changing room -- we don’t have any outliers on this team.”
