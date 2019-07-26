FOXBORO — Julian Edelman is not on the field to start training camp with the New England Patriots. He’s not able to be the leader for the group that he has been so long.
But that doesn’t mean they are going on without one. Edelman told receiver Philip Dorsett to take it upon himself, to lead until he recovers from his broken thumb.
“We’re in constant communication about that,” Dorsett said on Friday after the team’s second training camp practice. “I mean, I know he’s not out here and he’s our leader. So, he just told me to take on the challenge and go out there and help lead the group because I’m a veteran in the offense.”
It’s true.
Without Edelman, the 26-year-old Dorsett is the Patriots’ longest-tenured receiver. Dorsett is going into his third season with the New England offense while fellow receivers like Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman, Braxton Berrios, first-round pick N’Keal Harry and others have yet to ever catch a pass from Tom Brady in a regular season game.
Dorsett said he is looking forward to both growing in the offense, where he could ultimately transition into the No. 2 receiver behind Edelman, as well as growing into a leadership role.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a difficulty because I’ve always been a guy who will, not try to take charge, but would just help,” Dorsett said. “I like to help. I mean, if I know something and someone doesn’t know something, I don’t keep it to myself. If you have a question, I’m willing to answer it.”
Dorsett finished the 2018-19 season playing in all 16 games and proving one of Brady’s most reliable targets during an extended stretch in the regular season. But his numbers—32 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns last season—tell more about the fact he saw less playing time when the Patriots brought in Josh Gordon.
Even when Dorsett saw a slight decrease in snaps, he was still learning. He was taking it all in around him. He was gaining experience with Brady. It’s the main reason why Dorsett, and the Patriots alike, hope the 2019-20 season will be a breakout year for the soon-to-be five-year pro.
“I feel like I keep growing every day,” Dorsett said. “Whether it’s just coming out here doing all the little things right, studying the playbook and applying it to the field, I keep growing. I feel like this offense fits me and I’m going to do everything I can to keep trying to get better every day.”
It’s the same approach he has had since he walked into Gillette Stadium for the first time. The Patriots acquired him in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts prior to the 2017 season.
“Just go in with the same mindset every day,” Dorsett said. “Just go in and try to work hard, have fun and just play good football. Do what you’re told. Try to create a role for yourself and that’s what it is. I come up with the same mindset every day no matter what happens, no matter who’s out here.
“At the end of the day, just try to lead the group,” Dorsett added. “That’s what I’m trying to do, trying to evolve this year.”
The Patriots will return to the practice field behind Gillette Stadium for their third training camp session on Saturday. The practice is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. with gates opening at 8.
