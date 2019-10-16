WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High senior Nolan Gunning grew up hating rival Mansfield. It went all the way back to when Gunning was in eighth grade, when the King Philip Pop Warner program lost to Mansfield in the Super Bowl.
“These guys, we hate them, they hate us. The games are always so close,” Gunning said from his hospital bed at Brigham and Women’s in Boston Wednesday.
Now, nearly two weeks after the 17-year-old Gunning suffered a horrific leg injury against Mansfield High on Oct. 4, the Warriors’ standout two-way lineman has a newfound appreciation for his long-standing rivals.
It’s due to a true display of sportsmanship from Mansfield High football coach Mike Redding and the Hornet football program.
The Hornets presented Gunning with a framed photo of himself chasing Mansfield running back Vinnie Holmes from the game on Oct. 4. They also included a poster that read “Nolan, with sincere respect and admiration for you as a player, The Mansfield High Football Team wishes you a smooth and speedy recovery. The rivalry is not the same without you!” It was signed by the Hornet team.
It wasn’t something Gunning ever expected.
“It took my breath away when I saw that, that I got this gift from Mansfield,” Gunning said. “It showed me what football really is, the amount of respect they have for us, and just them as a program.
“It was kind of jaw-dropping,” he said. “I don’t know, I’m still at a loss for words almost.”
Redding said the idea came about from a Mansfield parent, Kevin McCoy, who is a friend of Gunning’s parents. When Redding heard that Gunning’s injury was fairly serious, requiring five surgeries over the last week and a half, the program wanted to reach out and let him know they were wishing him a fast recovery.
“We’re rivals on the field, but in the end, we’re all in this together — players, coaches, I think everybody in the league kind of feels that way,” Redding said. “We kind of think of it as all brothers in football. When somebody needs help, you’re going to get support from the guys you play against and coach against.”
“I think our hope was to let him (Gunning) know that, obviously his parents and teammates care, but people that care about his recovery go well beyond King Philip,” Redding said. “We just wanted him to know that. And hopefully, in some way, give him some motivation to get back at it.”
It was greatly appreciated by Gunning, his parents and the King Philip football program.
“I know it really brightened up his day,” said Nolan’s father, Brian Gunning. “It’s such a nice thing for the football community to rally like that.”
King Philip coach Brian Lee agreed.
“I just thought it was awesome,” Lee said. “I talked to Coach Redding and he said they had thought of doing something for Nolan. I didn’t know it would be something so cool.
“So, when I got the pictures, I just love how it mentions the rivalry. Nobody has been a bigger (rival). We haven’t had any bigger battles than the ones with Mansfield. It gets heated. And to see them reach out and extend that courtesy to him, nobody wants to see anybody hurt, see each other out and not participate in the rivalry anymore.
“It showed me why football is so special, why Mansfield is such a great program and (why) our relationship with them is so fantastic,” Lee said.
Gunning said he already has both the picture and poster on display in his hospital room, but looks forward to taking it down.
“That’s going to be the first thing I do when I get home, hang that picture,” he said. “It’s a motivator.”
Gunning, who hopes to be home on Monday, said it’s “weird to say” but he’s looking forward to getting back to school and, of course, eager to get back on the sideline at King Philip.
Those at Mansfield are hoping he’ll be there soon as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.