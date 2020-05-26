PROVIDENCE — What will next season be for fans of the Providence College men’s basketball team without the Friars.
The Friars and the Providence Bruins may very well be looking for a home away from home for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
The Dunkin Donuts Center has notified both organizations that the facility that has hosted both for nearly five decades may not be able to accommodate the usual number of patrons due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on social distancing.
“I love my college basketball,” said Attleboro’s Mike Michel, a PC season-ticket holder. “People know me through golf (an Attleboro Area Golf Association Tournament Committee member). I like basketball just as much.”
According to PC Vice President for External Affairs Steve Napolillo, a liason with the Friar Athletic Deptartment: “While it is too soon to speculate about exactly what will happen, we have created options to provide comfort” for season-ticket holders.
The Friars’ ticket office has been flooded with calls from the close to 8,000 men’s basketball season-ticket holders, since word broke out that the Dunkin Donuts Center, which seats more than 11,000 for basketball, might not be able to accommodate them and the Providence Bruins while ensuring the safety and health of patrons under federal and state guidelines.
At the moment, the PC Athletic Dept. is offering men’s basketball season-ticket holders the option of either transferring payments for the 2020-21 season to the 2021-22 season, receiving a full refund or changing the allocation of payments to a tax deductible donation to the Friars’ athletic program.
Maximum capacity at the Dunkin Donuts Center is 12,400, which includes all luxury box suites.
The Providence Bruins were the seventh-best drawing team in the American Hockey League this past season, averaging 7,645 fans while regularly playing on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons.
The Friars averaged 10, 064 fans over 16 home dates, but exceeded that figure in nine games, with virtually every Big East Conference game in January and February being sold out.
“It’s just crazy, look at all these big-time football and basketball colleges trying to figure out what to do,” said PC season ticket holder Bill Cuthbertson, the boys’ basketball coach and baseball coach at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High.
Also factoring into the decision would be Providence College banning all students from campus for the fall semester while facilitating on-line courses.
According to Big East Conference Commissioner Val Ackerman, “no students on campus, no sports” would be the conference’s policy, which would also include basketball as the season begins with preseason workouts in October with non-league games scheduled for mid-November.
“It’s bad, it’s ugly,” Cuthbertson said of the scenario facing college athletics and the revenue impact generated by football and basketball programs. “Down South, if they don’t have college football, there will be a revolution.”
Larry Lepore, the General Manager of the Dunkin Donuts Center, told Providence media resources that it might not be until January, 2021 when the facility might be fully operational to meet the capacity demand.
If healthy and safety restrictions are imposed and social distancing guidelines enforced, both organizations might be able to accommodate maybe 4,000 fans.
Factoring in concession sales and parking fees, it would almost be financially unfeasible for both organizations to conduct their games in the LaSalle Square facility in downtown Providence.
“I don’t think that it will ever be what it was,” Lepore said. “There’s still some hope,” but even then it very well may be at a reduced capacity at the Dunkin Donuts Center
The Providence Bruins could play at Providence College’s 3,030-seat Schneider Arena, but the health and safety issues would limit the logistics of staging a game there.
Providence College paid the Dunkin Donuts Center a per-game fee of $35,000 under a contact that began two years ago.
Similarly, should Providence College be forced to move its home games on campus to Alumni Hall, (the home of the PC women’s basketball team) that capacity is listed at 1,854. That confined capacity would further stifle the Friar Athletic Dept. in playing games at that site under restrictions, not to mention provide a community headache for parking.
“I love my PC Friars,” Michel said. “I respect all of the social distancing and all that, but, wow. From a fan’s standpoint, I’m hoping that they play.
“It’s a great thing that I get to do with my father (Bill), it breaks up the winter. I’m not playing golf, so basketball gets me through the winter. You’re following the Friars, you get to know the players, you’re looking forward to the next game, what’s happening in the Big East.
“I just hope that there is a chance to play some basketball. That takes my breath away.”
