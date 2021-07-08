FOXBORO — Inexcusable might best summarize the New England Revolution’s first loss of the season in Foxboro Wednesday night.
The Revolution conceded three goals within the first 25 minutes of their MLS match to Toronto FC, a club that had been reeling from a seven-match losing skid and only had one win on the season, a club that had missed coach Chris Armas earlier in the week.
Forget the fact that New England rallied for a pair of second-half goals, had a pair of point-blank first-half headers by Adam Buksa denied, one by the crossbar, and had six minutes of stoppage time at the conclusion of the one-hour rain-delayed match to create an equalizer.
“Our last 60 minutes, I thought we played pretty well and we were positioned at the end to actually get a point,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “There were some good things, but the first 30 minutes is inexcusable.”
The Revolution have taken points out of 10 of 13 matches (7-3-3) and still maintains their edge on first place in the Eastern Conference.
Attacking midfielder Carles Gil was stumped, but not surprised by the slow start.
“I don’t know why because we know it’s not the first time,” Gil said.
Gil scored off of a free kick from the top of the penalty box area in the 56 th minute, his second of the season, while Buksa, making his first start since May 29, had six true scoring chances and converted in the 78th minute for his fifth goal of the season.
With goalkeeper Matt Turner called for duty with the U.S. National Team, the Revolution turned to reserve goalie Brad Knight, who made his first start since May of 2020. While he had four saves, Toronto’s first two goals were blemishes.
“Mediocre, to be honest with you, nothing special,” Arena said of Knight. “He’s an experienced goalkeeper — we shouldn’t be conceding that first goal.”
Toronto’s goals came from all over the world — Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo in the ninth minute on a loose ball; Jamaican Kemar Lawrence in the 15 th minute on a defensive breakdown breakaway; and Japan’s Tsubasa Endoh in the 24th minute on an uncontested blast off of the right flank.
“That’s fast to go down three goals,” Arena said. “Bad mistake that led to the first goal and brought a team that’s been struggling into the game and given them confidence. You can’t concede goals like that. We made some mistakes for sure.”
New England generated 21 shots, six on goal and seven corner kicks, while completing 86 percent of its passes and owning ball possession for 61 percent of the match.
“In New York, it was the same, against New York Red Bulls too, Dallas, Columbus in the first five minutes ,” Gil said. “So, I don’t know why because we know. We need to be focusing in the first minute or try to take a lead or there’s no other way. We know what happened after we need to do a good effort to score goals and take points.”
“Given the fact that we had great games at the start of the season, we haven’t started games too well. In fact, we might have won one that I think we didn’t deserve to win,” Gill added. “I think we learned that we can’t start games like that.”
“We know what type of team we are. We have a lot of character. I think we have a big mentality and at halftime I believed that we can win because we always create chances. But already it was 3-0, so it’s very difficult, and this is not the way.”
