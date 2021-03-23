FOXBORO — Jonnu Smith can’t wait to barge through the door of the New England Patriots’ training room at Gillette Stadium.
“I was never highly recruited in high school (Philadelphia), I was never labeled the best tight end in college,” Smith said in his introduction to Foxboro Tuesday. “That’s what kept me going, that’s what kept me in that weight room an extra 30 minutes every day. That’s all I know, that’s what I believe in. There’s not a guy walking through that door who can outwork me.”
The former Tennessee Titans’ tight end cannot wait to open up a playbook and learn ‘The Patriots’ Way’.
“These are guys who built something that they believe, and I’m excited to be part of it,” Smith said of the New England Patriots’ culture and being presented with the opportunity to play football for Bill Belichick. “There’s a winning mentality here when you walk in the building.”
Smith and the Patriots agreed to a four-year contact for $50 million with $31.25 guaranteed, making him the third-highest paid tight end in the NFL.
With Smith more of an on-line tight end and Hunter Henry viewed as more of an off-line tight end, it is the hope of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels that the addition of the duo will improve New England’s number of a league-low 33 tight end targets last season by Cam Newton.
“I’ve seen the success that they’ve had with two-tight end sets years ago,” Smith said, echoing the sentiments of fellow newcomer tight end, ex-Charger Huntery Henry.
“It shows how creative they can be,” Smith said of double tight end formations. “I’m a competitor and I’m sure (Henry is) a hell of a competitor as well. So, just being able to go in there, just going to try to outwork each other, it’s only going to make us better.
I’m looking forward to it. I’m just excited for the opportunity and just waiting to get to it.”
Smith had played his entire four-year NFL career with the Titans being a third-round draft pick (the 100th player chosen over) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida International.
The 6-foot-3, 248-pounder played in 60 regular-season games for the Titans with 53 starts. During his time in Tennessee, Smith caught 114 passes for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Impressively, Smith has had only five dropped passes over the past two seasons. He has also appeared in six playoff games for the Titans, with 11 catches for 87 yards.
Last season with the Titans, Smith played in 15 games with 14 starts and finished with 41 receptions, catching passes in all but two games, for 448 yards and eight touchdowns.
“You see why they’ve won, why they’re successful,” Smith said of his decision to take up NFL residence in Foxboro. “This organization works, knowing what kind of coaches and people are in the organization.”
Smith played for former Patriots’ linebacker Mike Vrabel, the Titans’ head coach. Smith was not a focal or feature point in the Titans’ run-dominated offense with Derrick Henry and a pair of wide receivers, Corey Davis and A.J. Brown, who each had more than 900 receiving yards.
“I’ve seen the success the Patriots have had in the past with the two-tight end system (Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez) and was confident in their ability to be able to allow us to make plays and put this team in position to win,” Smith said.
“A lot of teams really don’t lean on two-tight end sets the way the Patriots do. That’s what they’ve been known for doing the past couple years, so we’re going to get this thing going. I’m confident that we’ll (he and Henry) be able to make plays and put the team in position to win.”
The Patriots’ tight ends were not a contributing factor in the offense last season, even with the addition of two rookies, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keane. The Patriots are hoping that Smith and Henry are not only big targets, but-big play targets for Newton on third downs and in scoring territory.
“He’s a man of few words, you have to listen to what he says, keep your mouth shut and your ears open,” Smith said of his conversation with Belichick. “Coach Belichick had a belief (in him) and I have all the respect in the world for him, I’m blessed to have the opportunity. The pleasure is all mine to be a part of a historical franchise, to walk through these doors.”
Smith is one of just two tight ends in the NFL over the past three seasons with an average gain of seven yards after catch. Newton ranked just 29th among NFL quarterback last season in passing yards. Having healthy receivers like Julian Edelman and Rex Burkhead back from injury may point to improve the Patriots’ productivity.
“I heard that,” Smith said of Belichick intimating that he is the league’s best tight end in yards after catch. “Every day, I have to go out and perform, that’s what I’m here for, to help the team win. I’m going to be that guy. It’s elementary, it goes back to Pop Warner.
“It’s the work that you put in, that’s what I take my pride in. I feel like I’m the most versatile tight end in the league,” Smith added. “I know what I can do once the ball is in my hands. There’s no tight end in the league better than me at that.”
