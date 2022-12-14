It’s not the sting of three losses that bother the emotions of Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley, but the implications of winning eight non-league games with little or no impact upon their spotlight in national polls, rankings or ratings.
All of the W’s have come at the expense of foes with .500 or less records and none were from elite or mid-major conferences.
Heading into the Big East Conference schedule Saturday at Seton Hall, the Friars have no better than a No. 103 ranking on the NET, which at the moment, would make them an afterthought, at best, for an NCAA Tournament bid.
Cooley and his staff have placed calls to Division 1 colleges up and down the East Coast, through the Midwest and to the West Coast to schedule non-league, pre-season games. However, such are reluctant to come to Providence and risk putting an “L” on their schedules, never mind scheduling a home-and-away series over two seasons or so.
Other than the sponsored Basketball Hall of Fame Tipoff at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut — losses to Miami (10-1) and St. Louis (7-4) and the Big East-Big 12 Conference battle, a loss on the road at TCU (8-1), the Friars’ wins have come at the expense of teams with sub-par records — Rider (4-4), Northeastern (3-6), Stonehill (4-7), Merrimack (2-10), Columbia (4-9), URI (3-7), Manhattan (3-5) and Albany (3-7).
Cooley will say that his Friars still had to play 40 minutes of basketball and had to beat somebody. But, other than the three losses, only Rider in the season-opener (a 66-65 win) made for a competitive opponent and that was due to PC having eight new players on the roster.
“We called teams from around the country to come and play us,” Cooley offered. “We try to play as many games as we can at home, at the AMP (Amica Pavilion). Teams don’t want to come here – so we’re dealing with that.
“There’s a strategic way of building your non-conference schedule.”
With eight new players in mind, “having all these new personalities, new nuances – kids who are on their second, third and sometimes fourth head coaches, even (learning) the terminology has been a major challenge,” Cooley said.
“What we’ve had to do this year has been totally different from my other teams,” he continued. “This is the most patient that I’ve had to be. I have to wait for us to be where we need to be, to be a competitive team, to be the team that we want to be.”
With so many moving parts, Cooley concedes that PC is nowhere where it needs to be on the offensive end of the floor – ranking No. 6 in the Big East in scoring, No. 7 in both shooting and 3-point shooting. And on defense, the Friars rank only No. 7 in field goal defense (.434) and dead last in 3-point field goal defense (.400), having allowed Manhattan, Merrimack and Stonehill to each hit 10 trifectas, while Rider and Northeastern both hit nine.
Whether 24-point blowouts of Northeastern and Stonehill, a 40-point win over Manhattan and a 38-point win on Saturday over Albany are all part of Cooley’s building of team chemistry for the Big East season remains to be determined when the Big East season gets underway.
“We want to continue to improve, we’re getting better defensively,” Cooley said. “From the start of the year, we’ve been too fumbled and jumbled (on offense), we want the ball to move, we want bodies to move. We still have a tough time guarding the 3-point line. That’s something we’ve always done well – that’s an area of concern for us.
“Every team I’ve ever coached is built on defense, on toughness, on physicality and this team is not there yet.
“I want our fans to appreciate our players regardless of who we’re playing. We’re far from hitting our stride – our identity is not built yet.”