Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley and the Friars head into Big East play this weekend have not beaten a team with a winning record yet this season.

PROVIDENCE

It’s not the sting of three losses that bother the emotions of Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley, but the implications of winning eight non-league games with little or no impact upon their spotlight in national polls, rankings or ratings.