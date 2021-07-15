NEWPORT — Jack Sock found love, as well as his love for tennis.
The 28-year-old Sock was a rising American star on the men’s court, and ranked among the top 10 in the world before injuries and losses dropped him not only out of the top 100, but out of the top 200 as he entered this week at No. 231.
A Nebraska native, Sock began a relationship with former Miss North Carolina USA Laura Little, moved to Charlotte and the two were married on the beach in Kiawah Island, S.C., in December.
“I don’t know how many people went from top-10 ranked to starting over,” Sock said. “To get a string of tournaments here in the states this summer makes the travel a lot easier, you’re playing in front of home fans and all that. It’s a great feeling.”
Sock fell to 35-year-old South African veteran and former world No. 5 player Kevin Anderson Thursday, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4, in the quarterfinal round of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Open.
“Mentally, it’s not easy going from the top 10, to getting byes in these tournaments and play on the weekend in a lot of them,” Sock said. “It’s not easy coming back and grinding your way through it again.
“This is the start of the second half of my career and I feel as if I have a lot to prove and play a lot of great tennis in front of me.”
Just four years ago, he was the No. 8 ranked player in the world, a season in which he won three of his four career titles. And he is well above .500 in career wins (166) as compared to losses (134), while having a 28-28 record in Grand Slam events.
His tennis life has been reduced to the Challenger circuit where he has met with mixed, but promising, results, winning five matches in June to take the Little Rock, Arkansas, title, losing first-round matches in Orlando and Tallahassee to stand at 10-6 overall.
In making his fifth Newport appearance, Sock was only entered into the field when Hall of Fame CEO Todd Martin extended him a wild card invitation. Sock wilted after winning the first set, dropping serve in the first game of the second set and again in the seventh game of the third set. All the while, Anderson uncorked 20 aces and faced just two break points.
“I’ve been primarily playing Challengers this year, it’s been tougher because of that because the schedule is pretty sporadic,” Sock said. “It’s not like spending a bunch of weeks in Europe or somewhere else. With the quarantine rules and testing, it’s been a grind.”
Sock, a two-time Newport semifinalist, was making his first ATP Tour quarterfinal showing since the 2018 Masters 1000 in Paris. Sock owns a U.S. Olympic gold medal and has won both U.S. Open and Wimbledon doubles titles as well among his 14 tour doubles titles.
“Hopefully, if I keep building my ranking up, I can get in ATP events again and that would make my schedule a little easier than instead of trying to find tournaments around the world,” Sock said.
“The social media people thought that I was dead and gone in this sport and I would no longer be around. Some things I couldn’t control with injuries and COVID, there’s nothing that I can change about it now.“It’s nice to engage and have human inter-action and have fans believe in you, that want to support you and are positive with you.
“I love going out there and performing and putting my best effort out there in trying to win. I have the perfect blend of a support team to come back.”
Alexander Bublik, a finalist in 2019 and the highest ranked player (at No. 37) in the field, survived 21 aces by Ivo Karlovic, but served 22 of his own to win his first round match and then took a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Jason Jung in his quarterfinal round match, hitting 14 aces and winning 85 percent (22 of 26) of his first service points.
“When you’re (ranked) 37 th and No. 1 (seed) means the field is not that strong,” the self-deprecating 24-year old Kazakhstan. “You have to treat all the players carefully – No. 1, No. 2, No. 52 you have to give your best You have to go through some hard times to enjoy (success) What pressure? From who?.”
Sock felt no pressure at all in returning to Newport, overcoming a one-set deficit to win his first match over Australian Alex Bolt 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 and then upsetting No. 55 ranked and No. 3 seeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan, winning 88 percent (23 of 26) of his first service points.
“I’ve accomplished a lot in my career, a lot of things that I’m proud of,” Sock said. “I’m out there to try to add to that. I’m playing with house money (with over $10-million in earning).”
Sock can still uncork 120 mph serves and his forehand has been clocked at 100 mph. But when your dominant right thumb can’t hold a racquet and back ailments hinder your bending, the results are losses and a tumble down the rankings, outside of the 1928 ranked players and without any ATP points.
That was a hard reality for Sock, who went 80-0 and won four straight singles titles at Blue Valley North High in Overland, Park, Kansas before turning pro at the age of 18.
He engaged with a new coach, former top 50 player Alex Bogomolov. His comeback began last September at the French Open where he won three qualifying rounds and then a main draw win over Reilly Opelka, then ranked No. 36.
“I’m showing that I can play some great tennis again – for me it’s just the beginning. I feel as if it’s easier now to go out and play and play freely. I’m in a much different place in my life.
“Obviously, I was at an incredibly high level, that I think that I can get back to.”
