FOXBORO — Adrian Phillips, one of the members of the New England Patriots' defensive secondary, was blunt about the team’s sixth loss of the season in which it allowed an Houston Texans' quarterback DeShaun Watson to throw for over 300 yards.
“We let Watson control the game, we can’t do that,” Phillips said of Watson, who riddled the Patriots with his throws and speed.
It wasn't as if the Patriots had not experienced a mobile, strong-armed quarterback in the past, like a Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or a Russell Wilson.
“in the second half, we did a good job of containing him,” Phillips said. “But we couldn’t get off the field. The main thing was that we knew that we had to contain him. He’s a great player, he’s one of those magical players.”
Houston amassed 399 net yards against the Patriots' defense, with 344 of those yards coming in the air.
Watson riddled the Patriots for his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season and his seventh game with multiple-TD passes. Houston had three players with 80 receiving yards each as Watson completed five passes for gains of 20 yards or more during the first half, and completed 76 percent of his passes (28-for-37) overall.
“If you let him out of the pocket, you know that it’s going to be a long day,” Phillips said. “That’s what it was. You can’t give up 27 points like that. You got to give the offense a chance and we didn’t do that.”
“We fell short,” Patriots DB Devin McCourty said, even though Houston netted just two second half field goals. “We talked about it all week, how explosive the (Houston) offense was. At times, we did a good job, but they made more plays than us in some key situations — in third down, in the red area or a key two-minute drive before the half.
“Watson is dynamic, it’s not like he’s a statue back there. He was able to bide some time, he did a good job of escaping. He put a lot of pressure on us, depending on what our rush or pass coverage was.”
It didn't help that the Patriots missed on a number of tackles.
“We don’t play guys that are easy to tackle in this league, so it comes down to execution and leverage,” said McCourty. “We let them get extra yards even if there was a tackle. They executed better than us
“We put some adjustments in there (for the second half) to try to make it harder, but some of it, they made plays. Overall, better execution in the first half would have helped us out. They did a good job of pushing off and running away from our leverage and Watson was doing a good job of finding them (receivers).”
Houston’s totaled 274 net yards in the first half, collecting 16 first downs and 21 points with Watson engineering two second quarter TD drives.
The Patriots limited the Texans to 125 net yards on four second half series.
“Especially going against a mobile quarterback like that, it’s going to take 11 guys,” Phillips said. “The cover guys are going to have to cover two or three seconds longer than they’re used to. When he wants to throw the ball, you need all 11 guys to get there and there was a lot of yards after contact. We have to do a better job defensively of knocking them back and getting off of the field.”
Overall, New England gained more yards (435) than Houston, had more first downs (22) and five more minutes (32-27) of possession time while not committing a turnover for the third consecutive game.
“Watson made some good throws,” cornerback Stephon Gilmore said in his return to the lineup after a three-week absence due to injury. “He extended the plays, he bided time. We had to make it hard on him, but that’s why he’s a good quarterback.”
The lack of a consistent and strong pass rush on Watson did not create one sack of Watson.
“Those are the choices you got to make,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of pressuring or defending Watson. “They have done pretty well against pressure – they got a lot of good receivers, they got a good quarterback. We mixed it in there some, but they did a pretty good job with all of it, to tell you the truth.”
New England had been playing reasonably sound defense, ranking No. 13 overall in the NFL in yards allowed per game (353) and ranked No. 10 in passing defense (224 yards per game).
“it’s a team game, we don’t point fingers," Gilmore said. “It’s always one or two plays here or there that you have to finish to come out with a win.
“It’s always disappointing when you don’t win. We have to watch the film and correct the things that we didn’t do well because the next team (Arizona with QB Kyler Murray Sunday in Foxboro) is going to do the same thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.