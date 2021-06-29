REHOBOTH – The K’s kept on coming for Eliana Raposo.
The junior righthander with the fireball delivery for the Falcons of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High hurled her team to the MIAA Division 3 state championship game.
Raposo notched 53 strikeouts through the first five postseason games for the Falcons, including 15 against Division 2 North champion Danvers High in the MIAA state semifinal contest on Monday.
Raposo totaled 10 more in Tuesday's state championship game loss to Division 2 Central champion Tyngsboro High -- boosting her season total to 105.
“My fastball is usually my go-to pitch,” Raposo said. “My changeup and my curve ball have been working pretty well too.”
Raposo hasn’t given away scoring chances either, walking two Middleboro, Danvers and Tyngsboro batters.
Raposo amassed 10 K’s in a 3-1 opening-round win in the Division 2 South Sectional over No. 14 Dedham, then rang up 12 K’s in a 5-1 win over No. 6 Plymouth South in the quarterfinal.
Raposo fashioned a four-hit pitching performance with nine K’s against South Coast Conference rival Greater New Bedford Voke in the 3-1 semifinal round win, avenging a 12-4 loss earlier in the season.
She followed that up against No. 1 seed Middleboro with seven strikeouts in a 5-3 win for the the Division 2 South title.
Working in tandem with D-R’s all-star caliber senior catcher Kyleigh McGreevy, the duo worked wonders for D-R, with McGreevy making the pitch selections for Raposo.
“Usually, I look at the batter’s feet, their stance and the attitude,” McGreevy said of sizing up opposing hitters. “The first time or second time around, I use all of that information,” in making the selection of pitches and speeds for Raposo.
“Working with her, I have a relationship that’s grown over the last couple of years,” added the Framingham State-bound McGreevy, a product of the Mass. Drifters club program. “That has helped me in knowing what she likes to throw and in different situations."
Against Tyngsboro, Raposo recorded strikeouts for the final outs of the second, third and seventh innings, each time stranding a Tiger runner at third base.
"She kept us off balance, she's a really good pitcher," Tyngsboro coach April Eringis-Leonard said. "Ultimately, we put the ball in spots when we needed to and got runs when we needed to, but that's a terrific pitcher."
Raposo struck out the final batters in the fourth and sixth innings with Tiger runners at second base. She also quelled a first inning uprising by snagging a line drive for the second out and then relaying to Riley Goncalves at first base for the frame-ending double play.
McGreevy and Raposo were so in unison against Danvers that Raposo retired 12 of 13 batters in one stretch, striking out the side in the second and fourth innings and only twice allowing the leadoff batter on base through the first six innings.
Against Tyngsboro, Raposo allowed the leadoff batter on base in just the third and sixth innings.
“What she does doesn’t surprise me, she’s so consistent,” D-R coach Katie Holmes said of Raposo. “Her pitching and even with her bat, she goes and she goes and goes. Fifteen strikeouts in a state semifinal is incredible.”
A day after beating No. 7 seed South Coast Conference rival Greater New Bedford Voke to avenge a regular season loss. the Falcons were back at it the next day, stunning previously unbeaten Middleboro.
After following Raposo's lead in a nine-run win over Division 3 North champion Danvers Monday in the Division 3 state semifinals, D-R was back at the Martin St. complex for the second time in as many days.
A product of the New England Phoenix softball club program, Raposo is also an all-star caliber goalkeeper for coach Trish Madsen’s D-R soccer and a playmaker of renown for coach Chris Perron’s Falcon basketball team.
At the plate, Raposo has been batting in the No. 5 spot of the order. She went 3-for-4 against Danvers, having a double to leadoff the nine-run second inning surge and in her second visit to the plate later in the frame, she socked a two-run single into center field. She followed htat up with a leadoff single in the fourth inning, scoring three runs and driving in three runs.
“I started pitching at seven years old,” Raposo recalled, gaining varsity innings as freshman for the 15-win 2019 Falcons, who suffered a first round one-run loss to eventual champion Norton.
“Kyleigh calls all of the pitches, I just throw the ball,” Raposo added with a grin. “Pitching is just having a lot of confidence in yourself, you have to have the right mindset. If you have the right mindset, then you can do anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.