PLAINVILLE — A full field of nine horses will go postward in the 2022 edition of the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot at Plainridge Park on Sunday, and the field is definitely star-studded, led by two millionaires.
Headlining are $1.25 million winner Alrajah One It, the second-richest aged trotter of 2022 Lovedbythemasses, and 2019 Hambletonian champion and $1.9 million earner Forbidden Trade.
Former Plainridge regular and seven-time 2022 winner Eurobond was a $20,000 supplemental entry and will make his second straight start in the stake.
Other trotters entered that are very familiar with Plainridge Park are Plainridge track record holder P L Notsonice (the only mare in the race), Remember Titans who is tied for second as the winningest trotter in North America (10 wins) and two-time Massachusetts Sire Stake champion Incommunicado.
The $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace was also drawn and it will be a fully-loaded affair.
Defending stake champion, Plainridge track record holder and $2 million winner Lyons Sentinel, will return to defend her title against the likes of Racine Bell, who is currently the second fastest and richest pacing mare of 2022 (behind only Test Of Faith), $1.3 million winner Blue Diamond Eyes and $1.1 million wonder from down under, Amazing Dream N.
This will be the Grand Circuit’s third and final stop of the year at Plainridge Park. Post time for the first race is 2 p.m.