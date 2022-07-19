2021-07-23-tsc-spt-Eurobond
Eurobond, a seven-time winner this racing season, returns to Plainridge Park for Sunday’s Spirit of Massachusetts Trot as a supplemental entry.

 Tom Melanson photo

PLAINVILLE — A full field of nine horses will go postward in the 2022 edition of the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot at Plainridge Park on Sunday, and the field is definitely star-studded, led by two millionaires.

Headlining are $1.25 million winner Alrajah One It, the second-richest aged trotter of 2022 Lovedbythemasses, and 2019 Hambletonian champion and $1.9 million earner Forbidden Trade.