PLAINVILLE — The Grand Circuit returns to Massachusetts on Sunday, July 23, when Plainridge Park will host the sixth edition of the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot with a full card of afternoon racing that also features the $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace.
Over the years, these two events have produced track and world records. This year’s program gets underway at 2 p.m.,
The Spirit Of Massachusetts Trot has 20 entrants this year and the Clara Barton Pace has 18 mares which may enter. A number of those horses will be in action this weekend in preparation.
Also on the card will be the $75,000 Bert Beckwith Memorial Invitational Pace and the $50,000 John Hogan Memorial Invitational Pace.
Owners, trainers and their connections of horses racing in the stakes that day will be treated to a luncheon in the Boylston Room, upstairs in the grandstand.
For fans attending live, Plainridge Park will be offering more than just racing.
Todd Angilly of the Boston Bruins will be back, making a special appearance to kick off the festivities by singing the national anthem before the first race. Angilly will also be performing at other times during the day.
Other live music will be provided by the Berkshire Valley Boys who will be performing throughout the day between races.
There will also be multiple giveaways.