OLEAN, N.Y. — Mark Schmidt will be coaching the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team in the semifinal round of the NIT Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, and for the foreseeable future as well after signing a new contract with the Atlantic 10 Conference member.
“If you told me that we would be going to Madison Square Garden after the season ended, I thought that you were a fool,” Schmidt said of the NIT venue. “We’ve played exceptionally well. These guys are tough. I tell them all the time that, ‘You’re 18, 19, 20 years old — you should never get tired.’ We won because we were tough.”
Schmidt was mentioned among the candidates for the vacant Boston College position last season and again this season for the opening at the University of Massachusetts. When the Minutemen administration offered Schmidt to double his current salary to $1.8 million per season, St. Bonaventure upped its ante for the North Attleboro native and matched the offer.
According to multiple sources, Schmidt received just over $900,000 from St. Bonaventure. He was offered the UMass-Amherst position for a multi-year pact worth some $1.4-8 million per season after the Minutemen released Frank Martin following a five-year stint.
Schmidt took over the St. Bonaventure program in April, 2007, becoming the Bonnies’ 19th head coach. He has since guided the program to being a consistent winner and A-10 title contender as the winningest coach in school history with 268 victories.
“Mark Schmidt is our coach and we are excited about the rest of our season, including competing for the NIT championship at Madison Square Garden,” the St. Bonaventure athletic department administration said in a prepared statement.
Schmidt is in his 15th season of coaching at St. Bonaventure, located in upstate New York. The Bonnies (23-9) will be making their 17th NIT appearance and first since 2016. St. Bonaventure won the NIT title in 1977.
Schmidt was an assistant at Loyola, Md., then at Xavier under the late Skip Prosser from 1994-2001. He has since surpassed Larry Weise (203 wins) as St. Bonaventure’s all-time leading coach for wins.
Schmidt played his high school basketball at Bishop Feehan High for Coach Ed Gagnon and then at Boston College for Tom Davis and Gary Williams before engaging on a collegiate coaching career which began at St. Michael’s College in Vermont.
St. Bonaventure will be one of the last four college teams to play at MSG as the NCAA-sponsored event is being put out to bid to other venues likely to offer a larger financial interest. The semifinal round and title game for the 2023 and ’24 NIT will be re-located at a yet to be selected site for the next two years.
MSG has been the home of the NIT since 1938 — interrupted only by a pandemic-initiated cancellation of the tournament in 2020 and a temporary move to Texas in 2021 due to a scheduling conflict. The NCAA has operated the NIT since 2005, is accepting bids from other venues with a decision to be made within six months.
Schmidt and the Bonnies take on Xavier in an ESPN-televised game at 7 p.m., with the winner to take on the winner of the nightcap game between Washington State and Texas A&M in the NIT final.
“I am extremely proud of the effort,” Schmidt said of the Bonnies’ appearance in the NIT. “These guys are passionate — we have a cult. After the season ended, I sat the (five) seniors down and asked them if they wanted to play in the NIT and they said that they were all in. We got the bracket and they sent us to Colorado and then to Oklahoma and if we won again, then to Virginia.”
The Bonnies have won 11 of their past 13 games to reach the semifinals.
“After we had the disappointment against Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, we sat down together with the seniors.,” Schmidt said. “I wouldn’t have believed it. But our guys believed and did what they needed to do.”
Schmidt and the Bonnies earned the NIT Final Four spot by beating three Power 5 opponents, all on the road, at Colorado, Oklahoma and Virginia (traveling nearly 6,000 miles) over a span of seven days. St. Bonaventure became one of only five teams to win three straight road games to reach the NIT semifinals, never having won an NIT road game.
“To beat three Power 5 teams on the road says a lot about us, we never wavered,” Schmidt said. “People always ask me what it’s like to coach at St. Bonaventure, to play at the Reilly Center – I can’t put it into words — you see it, you won’t believe it. Olean is a long way from here. I’m proud of being a part of it — once a Bonnie, always a Bonnie.”