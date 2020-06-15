NORTON
From the grass and turf at Sidell Stadium to the St. Louis Cardinals. That has long been the goal for Wheaton College baseball catcher Nick Raposo, who signed a free-agent contract with the MLB club on Sunday.
“My first Little League team was the Cardinals too,” said the Johnston, R.I. native Monday after inking a contract with the National League club.
“The Cardinals were the only team really talking to me,” the former Wheaton catcher said. “They were in contact for a couple of weeks prior (to the MLB draft), but nothing permanent or set in stone that it was going to happen.
“It’s an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. It’s been a life-long dream.”
The recent Wheaton College graduate is a product of coach Eric Podbelski’s highly successful Lyons’ program. Raposo compiled a .366 batting average for the Lyons with 190 hits and 118 RBI, with an OPS of .945 in 131 games.
“The entire Wheaton baseball family is equal parts excited for, and proud of, Nick for realizing his dream of playing baseball at the professional level,” Podbelski said. “Nick’s leadership, work ethic, selflessness and love of his program, teammates and the sport of baseball will be missed. This is a great example of good things happening to a person who consistently does things the right way.”
Last season for the Lyons, Raposo amassed 61 hits over 40 games with 12 extra base hits, including five home runs and 40 RBI.
“It is difficult to find the words to explain how I am feeling,” said Raposo, an All-State selection as a senior. “There’s a lot of different things going on (pandemic), but I’m extremely grateful and excited to continue my baseball career at the next level.”
Defensively, he finished with a .985 fielding percentage in 344 chances. He earned a spot on D3Baseball.com First Team All-Region, ABCA/Rawlings and NEIBA Second Team All-Region while also earning a spot on the NEWMAC First Team All-Conference List and D3 Preseason Second Team All-American team.
“Wheaton baseball has allowed me to grow as a baseball player — more importantly as a person,” Raposo added. “I am forever appreciative of Coach Podbelski, the coaching staff, teammates, and everyone who has pushed me to become better along the way.”
Raposo was a three-year starter for the Lyons, who were 7-1 this season before the COVID-19 pandemic erased the remainder of their games and a potential NCAA Division III World Series bid. Raposo was batting .406 with seven RBIs and 10 runs scored.
“This also wouldn’t have been possible without my family making sacrifices which allowed me to attend Wheaton and play for the best-run baseball program you can find anywhere,” Raposo said.
Raposo had played summer league baseball over the past two years on Martha’s Vineyard with the New England Collegiate Baseball League team and the Futures League team there.
“I had the best of both worlds,” he said.
In 2018, Raposo recorded 69 hits in 159 at bats, including 19 doubles, three triples and three home runs owning a .434 batting average with a .648 slugging percentage. He was named D3baseball.com All-New England All-Region First-Team and an All-American Second-Team honor, while earning a spot on the NEWMAC First Team All-Conference list, ranking 10th in the nation in doubles that year.
Raposo was named Wheaton’s “Chad Yowell Male Athlete of the Year” in 2019 and 2020 for his extraordinary athletic ability, as well as demonstrated sportsmanship and contribution to his team and college.
Raposo had some contact and questionnaires from various MLB organizations, but nothing was etched that he might have a pro baseball career. In the meantime, he has done individual training, met up with some baseball buddies and stepped into the backyard batting cage.
“Pro baseball was up in the air as a possibility,” Raposo. “There was nothing definite. I was just trying to make the best of it with the (health and safety) regulations and my training.”
The Cardinals have yet to contact Raposo about convening rookies and free agents for a fall orientation and baseball program pending negotiations with MLB and the MLB Players Association.
Raposo traces his development as a player to the Wheaton College program and Podbelski.
“It’s a good schedule, good competition (in the NEWMAC) every year,” he said. “I had a sense as a freshman that there was a possibility of me becoming a better catcher. I tried to get better every day, I put my head down and went to work.
“I never had doubts about being able to play at Wheaton,” he added. “I had some friends who went there and played. I picked their brains about different things, I knew that I could step in and compete. I never doubted myself.
“He’s (Podbelski) the best coach in any division in the country, I don’t care what any one says.”
