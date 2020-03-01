NORTHBOROUGH — The Mansfield High girls’ gymnastics team finished fifth and North Attleboro High seventh at the MIAA All-State Championship Meet at Algonquin Regional High.
“There were no bumps, we had a good meet,” Mansfield coach Lisa Anastos said of the Hornets totaling 142.35 points. Masconomet Regional (148.625) won the team title, while host Algonquin (145.625) was second.
Junior Erin Hurley posted an all-around score of 37.925 to finish third among all individuals, while senior Lily Goulding, who had the Hornets’ second-best scores in all four event, posted an all-around score of 36.38. Goulding was the recipient of the MIAA Coaches Association Gymnast of the Year award.
Mansfield scored well in two events, vaulting (36.55) and on the balance beam (35.85), to improve upon their No. 7 seeding as a team entering the meet.
North Attleboro received an all-around score of 36.4 from Kate Gallagher, who scored 9.4 on the uneven bars and 9.1 in vaulting. Lindsay Robinson also totaled 9.1 for North in vaulting, and along with Kaleigh DeMarco will be heading to the Senior National Meet in May.
Mansfield scores: Vaulting — Erin Hurley 9.75, Lily Goulding 9.25, Kira Goldman 9.0, Emma Liljeblad 8.55; Uneven bars — Hurley 9.35, Goulding 9.1, Goldman 9.1, Emma Chang 7.9; Balance beam — Hurley 9.375, Goulding 9.175, Goldman 9.0, Marissa Petrillo 8.3; Floor exercises — Hurley 9.25, Goulding 8.9, Sandy Whitaker 7.8, Petrillo 7.8.
