MARLBORO — Oskar Steen scored two goals and goalie Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves as the Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-1, Thursday afternoon.
The win was the third straight and sixth in the past seven games for Providence. The PB’s outshot Bridgeport by a 34-26 margin and killed six of seven penalties.
Steen’s goals were his second and third of the season, now having four points over the past two games. Anton Blidh picked up assists on both of Steen’s goals. Robert Lantosi recorded his first multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist.
Swayman, the former All-Hockey East selection at the University of Maine, improved to 5-0 in goal. Swayman has a 1.80 goals against average on the season.
