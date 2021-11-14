FOXBORO — Rhamondre Stevenson, the bowling ball (six-foot, 246 pounds) of a rookie running back for the Patriots, delivered a career-best performance in the absence of Damien Harris (concussion) Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Stevenson achieved the first 100-yard rushing game of his career while the Patriots piled up 452 yards of offense in blasting the Browns, 45-7, for their fourth straight win.
Stevenson lugged the ball a career-high 20 times and had the first two-TD game of his NFL career, as New England amassed 30 first downs, scoring points on their first four series of the game.
Stevenson accumulated 78 rushing yards by halftime, just 13 yards shy of the total net yards gained the Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland offense through two quarters.
“It’s a confidence boost, it makes you play freer,” Stevenson said of his production. “Just learning leverages, routes, I learn from all of them,” he said of being taken under the wing of veteran running back Brandon Bolden, while tapping veteran James White during preseason training.
Stevenson’s production didn’t surprise coach Bill Belichick because he has seen him gain the all important yards after contact. “He’s been doing that for several weeks,” Belichick said. ”We were glad we had the opportunity to get a run call and for him to get the carries that he did.
“He stepped in for Damien and he did a great job. It’s good to have depth and we have depth in the backfield and count on all those guys.”
Stevenson impacted all four New England scoring drives during the first half. He nearly surpassed his season total of 136 yards (on 35 carries) on his 14 first-half carries.
“I’m getting a feel for the game a little bit more and that leads to my teammates trusting in me,” Stevenson said, himself being a game-time decision to play, coming out of concussion protocol.
Stevenson gained 31 ground yards on the Patriots’ scoring drive of 83 yards to tie the score at 7-7.
Stevenson scored from five yards out for New England’s go-ahead TD three plays into the second quarter after Kyle Dugger’s pass interception and 37-yard return to the Cleveland 5-yard line.
Stevenson amassed 27 rushing yards on the Patriots’ scoring drive of 99 yards, their third series of the first half.
Stevenson totaled another 21 yards on the ground during New England’s 47-yard scoring drive resulting in a Nick Folk field goal and a 24-7 halftime lead.
“I thought we ran the ball competitively, threw the ball competitively,” Belichick said, as the Patriots scored on three of their first four drives of the second half. “It was a good team offensive effort all the way across the board in every area.
“The most important thing is the contributions that everybody made to the team winning the game and giving a solid performance for four quarters out there.”
The Patriots ranked just 19th overall in the NFL in rushing (106.8 yards per game) and amassed 184 yards against the No. 3 rushing defense (84.8 yards) in Cleveland.
Stevenson and the Patriots were so influential with their offensive playbook during the first half that QB Mac Jones completed 13 of 15 passes (for 134 yards), converted six of seven third-down plays, and owned a 19-10 edge in time of possession minutes.
“I think it just goes back to practice, execution, and we do that every week,” Jones said in complimenting Stevenson, Kendrick Bourne (43 rushing yards) and Bolden (32 rushing yards).
“It’s everyone making the plays that they were supposed to make,” Jones added. “That’s what happens when you play football like that. You score a lot of points. When you get in the game, you just have to execute the plays that are called. You can’t look at the scoreboard.”
Stevenson had provided glimpses of his potential a week ago, totaling 62 yards at Carolina.The former Oklahoma Sooner has had five games in which he has rushed for 23 yards or more this season.
“The coaches know that we have to make a play in an instant,” Stevenson said of finding holes within the offensive line for room to run.
“At the end of the day, it’s just football. I do what I’m blessed to do and make it count.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.