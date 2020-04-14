FOXBORO — Along the way there have been Jimmy Garropolo, Matt Cassell and Jacoby Brissett to name a few of the heirs apparent to playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in case Tom Brady was not in uniform.
Now the Patriots have no option but to have hope that second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer, who has played with seven other NFL teams in addition to two tenures in New England, just might be able to guide New England to an AFC East championship and into the playoffs this coming season.
“In terms of the last two decades, everything we did, every single decision we made in terms of major planning, was made with the idea of how to make things best for Tom Brady,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered of the depth chart at quarterback.
“Now with that being said, we’ve had several situations where we had to play and we knew Tom wasn’t going to be the quarterback. Each quarterback has a different skill set, and whatever things that particular player does well, we’ll try to work towards and feature, or at least give him an opportunity to do those.
“And the things that either he doesn’t do well or needs more experience at or whatever the case might be, then we’ll try to minimize or until those things improve, work around them.
“So, I don’t see it being any different, the process, than what it’s ever been. It’s just we know the situation we’re in now is different than the year when we had to plan to play four games without Tom at the start of the season, but he would be back after that. This is a little bit different than that, but along the same lines as we get whoever is the quarterback ready, ready.
Hoyer was not selected in the 2009 draft, but signed as a free agent with the Patriots for his first tour of duty. Of the four QB’s behind Brady in training camp, the Patriots released Andrew Walter, Kevin O’Connell and Matt Gutierrez, leaving Hoyer as No. 2.
Hoyer was Brady’s only backup in 2010. The Patriots drafted Ryan Mallett prior to the 2011 season, but once again, Hoyer was second on the depth chart.
Hoyer has appeared in 23 games as a Patriot, but is 34 years old. Stidham has thrown only four passes in two NFL games for the Patriots last season.
“We’ve spent quite a bit of time with both Brian (Hoyer) and Stid (Stidham),” Beichick said in preparations for the NFL Draft.
New England owns the No. 23 pick in the first round, which just might result in a selection of a QB. There are free agent possibilities to sign, while it is unlikely that the Patriots would make a trade for a more profiled NFL veteran as a backup behind Stidham.
“I think we (also offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels) have a pretty good feel for both those players,” said Belichick. “The circumstances will be different this year and we’ll see how everything plays out. But again, to start with, I think the main thing is to give everyone a chance to compete, to get people comfortable with the position and the skills that they’re playing, the communication that’s involved.”
Belichick pointed to the progress that Brady backups like Cassell, Garropolo and Brissett made during their time in New England.
“Go back to Matt and Jimmy and Jacoby and situations like that, now they were in season,” Belichick said of the trio coming off of the bench rather than coming to training camp as the No. 1 quarterback. “Whatever those situations were, we adapted what we had to the player and — Cassel would be a good example — we geared everything towards doing what was best for him,” added Belichick.
“Jjust like we always geared everything for doing what was best for Tom and to help our offense there. I don’t really see that changing. Whoever the quarterback is, we’ll try to make things work smoothly and efficiently for that player and take advantage of his strengths and his skills.”
But with the uncertainty of the NFL workforce returning to Gillette Stadium for optional workouts, minicamp or even pre-season training is just as uncertain as the Patriots’ quarterback situation.
“We’ll evaluate the players as we get an opportunity to evaluate them,” added Belichick. ”So, right now, the spring will be about teaching the best that we can. At whatever point we get a chance to get on the field and participate and play, then that’s what we’ll do. But, not sure exactly how that’s going to go. Once we figure it out, then we’ll work from there.”
But, for the first time in two decades, jersey No. 12 won’t be parading onto the field as a Patriot.
“We know the things we need to do to have a good team,” Belichick said of the process of becoming a winning program, being a contender for a divisional championship, perhaps a Super Bowl.
“We have to be able to protect the quarterback, we have to be able to run the ball, we have to be able to get open and catch the ball with whoever the receivers or tight ends or running backs are. We have to be able to play defense against all the teams we have to play against. So, I think those things will come into play more as we get on the field in training camp and start game planning and being more specific.
“Again, I think the spring is always the time for the players to learn the offense, to work on their fundamentals, their basic techniques and the refinement all comes at a little later point in time,” Belichick added. “If we don’t have an opportunity to do that this spring, then there’s nothing we can do about that. We’ll deal with it in training camp. But before we can start getting too fine-tuned and too specific, we all need to understand the basics, the fundamentals, the basic communication, the fundamentals of our technique, the fundamentals of the running game, the passing game, so forth, and then we’ll tailor those to an individual player, whatever position it is — whether it’s a receiver or a quarterback or whatever it is. “
