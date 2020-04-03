FOXBORO — The New England Revolution would have had an opportunity for their first victory of the MLS season against the Colorado Rapids Saturday at Gillette Stadium.
Instead, Gillette Stadium will sit empty — and Revolution head coach Bruce Arena is all right with that.
“Certainly, sport is secondary to all of the things that are going on right now, and I’m certainly well aware of that,” Arena said Friday. “These are difficult times. ... I’m really proud of how the soccer community has done everything they could to try to support this difficult battle we have.
Hopefully, everyone can be safe and we get through the battle.”
The Revolution played two matches this season, a tie and a loss, but have since lost a pair of engagements to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday’s match would have been the first of two matches in Foxboro within five days. Now, professional soccer is holding its collective breath across all continents, waiting for the balls to be rolled out onto the pitch.
“We have made fantastic progress,” Arena said in recognition of a quarter century of MLS competition after the first official match was played on April 6, 1996.
“We keep getting better,” added Arena, who was entering his first full season as the Revolution head coach. “I think we’re going to position our league to be among the best in the world and I think we are also going to position the sport in our country to be among the best in the world and perhaps win a World Cup.
“Those are our goals. The sport has come a long way. That day in April in 1996 was a fabulous day and it gave us the impetus to be where we are today.”
Arena is the winningest active head coach in MLS history and was on the sidelines mentoring D.C. United in MLS’ first match. His record-setting coaching accolades include five MLS Cup titles (1996, 1997, 2011, 2012, 2014) and three MLS Coach of the Year designations.
“I think it was a monumental time (1996) for the sport newer country, and coaches like myself,” said Arena, who was assisted by another legendary American coach, Bob Bradley. “We labored real hard at the collegiate level (Arena was at Virginia for 18 years) and we were biting at the bit for the professional league to come back.
“We were supporters of the NASL (New England TeaMen). When it went under in the ‘80s, you know, we thought a professional league would never return.
“Obviously, as part of having the ‘94 World Cup in the United States, we pledged to FIFA that we would start a league again, and we got to 1996. It was a great moment,” he added. “I know at the time, Bob and I were quite proud on that day to be part of the new professional league in the United States, and 25 years later, we’ve battled an awful lot to keep this league afloat.”
In the nine seasons that he coached the U.S. National Team, Arena was able to view the MLS from a different perspective in its place in the world soccer order.
“I think the league is positioned to really move up another tier among professional leagues in the world, and we continue to improve,” Arena said. “It’s been absolutely awesome to observe as an outsider for nine years when I was coaching the national team, as well as being part of it as a coach. I’m really proud where the league is.”
Arena cited the development of staff in all aspects — coaching, scouting, conditioning — player development such as the Revolution Soccer Academy, the “home grown” label for such local players as Diego Fagundez, the designated player process and the financial increase in operating expenses.
“There were a lot of ups and downs in the league and I think around 2001 and 2002, there were some doubts about the viability of the league,” Arena said.
The appreciation and respect began with the U.S. National Team during the 2002 World Cup. Arena managed the U.S. Men’s National Team through two separate stints, 1998-2006, and 2016-17, which included FIFA World Cups in 2002 and 2006, and three Concacaf Gold Cup titles.
“We did have doubts,” Arena admitted. “I think what really helped the league was the showing by the U.S. Team in the 2002 World Cup, and that gave the league and this sport in our country a real shot in the arm,” added Arena.
“That gave us a little bit of momentum to keep the league alive. And then probably once the (designated player David) Beckham rule came in, I think it really picked up the league and we started to get global interest.
“Everything has taken off over the last ten years.”
Arena looks at his own Revolution roster with players from 10 countries and from across the American continent.
“Today rosters are much stronger, the starting 11’s are stronger,” said Arena. “Players 12 through 16 or 18 are stronger. There’s a lot more depth in the league, a lot more quality in starting lineups.
“As I looking at the starting lineup for D.C. United on that day (in 1996), I tell you, I realized how poor a coach I was then,” Arena admitted. “The league when we started wasn’t really ready to run a professional league — we were all learning as we went. We did a poor job selecting our initial roster.
“All those challenges in the league then, the direction we were going, we were never sure. Everything changed and how we did things, and you know, you look at our league today, it’s a very well run league and we have a lot order. Things have changed a lot over 25 years.”
