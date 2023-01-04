UConn Providence Basketball

UConn center Donovan Clingan slams a dunk against Providence College forward Clifton Moore during the first half Wednesday night in Providence.

 Charles Krupa / The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE -- After a string of seven straight victories, the Providence College men's basketball  team pulled off its biggest win of the season so far Wednesday night at the AMP, knocking off the No. 4 University of Connecticut Huskies, 73-61.

The Friars (13-3) are now riding an eight-game win streak, incuding five in their first five Big East games and an eight-game home winning streak.