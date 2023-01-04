PROVIDENCE -- After a string of seven straight victories, the Providence College men's basketball team pulled off its biggest win of the season so far Wednesday night at the AMP, knocking off the No. 4 University of Connecticut Huskies, 73-61.
The Friars (13-3) are now riding an eight-game win streak, incuding five in their first five Big East games and an eight-game home winning streak.
PC held the Huskies to 21 points below their seasonal scoring average.
“I think Connecticut is the best team in the country, in college basketballl,” PC coach Ed Cooley reiterated. “They have a lot of pieces, their depth, their length, their physicality,” Cooley added. “And their experience makes them a lethal team. Their defense is elite (No. 1 in the Big East at 60.7 ppg allowed) and their offense (No. 2 at 83 ppg) is really good.”
The Friars held upwards of a 10-point (56-46) lead with nine minutes left. Locke hit a 3-pointer to ignite a run of eight straight pointers, then Carter generated three more points for that margin.
Bryce Hopkins (27 points, 13-for-15 at the FT line), Noah Locke (17 points, three 3-pointers), Devin Carter (11 points, four rebounds) and Ed Croswell (11 points, seven rebounds) led PC.
The Friars converted 29 of 35 free throws, outscoring the Huskies by 19 points at the stripe.
“Offensively, they are elite in transition – they move the ball, it’s like a pinball and finds open players,” Cooley said. “Their length and athleticism are very unique and then you have a stable presence with Sanogo, he can get a bucket at any time.”
Like Cooley, UConn coach Dan Hurley believes that preparation, coming off of their first loss of the season, made the difference in such meetings of elite teams. “We have a good team, they’re really good players and they believe in the preparation. We work hard, we have a lot of confidence in what we do – but not the complacency. That starts with the pre-season, where we were picked (No. 4) in the (Big East) Coaches Poll, having a top 25 ranking, the guys know all that.”
There were eight ties and five exchanges of the lead during the first half, with UConn having upwards of a five-point lead three times, while the Friars gained a five-point lead (at 33-28) after Noah Locke and Corey Floyd nailed 3-pointers, the latter as the shot clock expired.
The Friars missed 10 of their first 15 shots from the floor over 12-plus minutes with sparkplug of late Carter being limited to one field goal. However, at the other end, the Huskies’ dynamic junior center Adama Sanogo was limited to one shot and two points over the first 10 minutes.
“Danny (Hurley) does a good job of putting his players in position (to succeed),” Cooley said. “Hawkins (an All Big East freshman last year) has really improved, Sanogo (a junior) is a player of the year, Jackson (a junior and former top 50 recruit), the most under-rated player that nobody talks about effects the game in so many ways -- They have guys who can make perimeter shots and they’ve added some pieces that they didn’t have last year.”
UConn held a 21-14 rebounding edge over the first 10 minutes, 11 of those coming on the offensive boards. The Huskies used that for 22 points in the paint (11 second chance points) to offset 1-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.
“They have a lot of elite athletes, they have veteran leadership,” Cooley said. “They’ve done well with some of the new pieces that they have. They have a lot of weapons.”
Keeping the Friars afoot with the Huskies was a total of merely two turnovers. Meanwhile, Hopkins (14 points on 5-for-8 shooting) and Locke (nine points on 3-for-5 shooting) compensated for Jared Bynum (0-for-2), Croswell (one shot) and Carter (1-for-4) being limited by UConn’s extended man-to-man defense.
“We were facing a very determined, hungry team,” Cooley said. “It’s the competitive nature of our league. Danny (Hurley) is one of the better defensive coaches in the country – his kids play really hard, they’re connected.”
Coming off of a loss (at Xavier) and in another hostile environment, Hurley knew PC would be trying to make a statement (a No. 48 NET ranking). “That’s (PC) a quality team,” Hurley said. “They have a lot of high level recruits and the reality is that game is what conference play is about.
“Basketball in R.I., when you have a good team, there are great fan bases,” Hurley, the former URI oach, said of the hostility stepping into the AMP. “They have an intensity to them – they are loud the entire game. They are into the game when you walk in.”
FREE THROWS -- The UConn Huskies advanced to five Final Fours, winning four titles from 1999-2014, but in the eight seasons since, they’ve won just one NCAA Tournament game … PC is 8-0 at home thus far … UConn hadn’t played a game in Providence since 2013 having joined the American Conference … UConn has a 45-30 edge in the series dating back to 1928, a 15-17 record in Providence … The Friars play their second game in four days Saturday at the AMP with a noontime tapoff against St. John’s … Hurley is 87-48 in five seasons in Storrs after leaving URI … Hurley has a top five recruiting class coming in for next season with five players, including 6-6 point guard Stephon Castle of Georgia, a top 25 player … UConn ranks No. 1 in the Big East in field goal defense too (.394), while ranking no. 2 in scoring (82.3) and No. 3 in shooting (.476). The Huskies have taken a Big East most 405 3-pointers and rank No. 2 in accuracy (.365) … PC Friar freshman transfer Corey Floyd, Jr. did not play a minute for the UCoinn in two seasons at Storrs. He was a 4-star recruit coming out of NJ, the No. 93 ranked player. He reclassified to the class of 2021 and used the ’21-’22 season as a redshirt season. He’s appeared in 11 PC games, but has played just 71 minutes … As the Friars dipped into the NCAA Transfer Portal so did UConn bringing in Joey Calcaterra (San Diego), Tristen Newton (East Carolina), Hassan Diara (Texas A&M) and Nahiem Alleyne (Virginia Tech) … North Attleboro native son and Bishop Feehan grad Mark Schmidt makes a New England appearance with his St. Bonaventure team (7-7) Wednesday at URI… “We’re slowly, but surely getting to the identity that we’re going to need – I’ve seen a big improvement with our group,” Cooley said.