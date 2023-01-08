PROVIDENCE — If there has one bugaboo on the basketball court for Providence College men's basketball coach coach Ed Cooley, it has been the preponderance of turnovers by his team.
The Friars are in the bottom half of the Big East in terms of turnover margin.
Fortunately, it has not undermined the improvement by the Friars, who recorded their sixth Big East victory of the season Saturday at the AMP with an 83-80 verdict over St. John’s.
“We talk about ball security all the time,” Cooley said after his Friars improved to 14-3 overall, and 6-0 in the Big East for their best start ever in the conference.
“It’s about going out and performing and doing what we have to do to win,” fifth-year senior guard Jared Bynum said. “In basketball there are going to be ups and downs and mistakes made, but we just have to stay in the game.”
And not throw the ball away, at least not often.
“As a group we’ve come together protecting the ball,” said sophomore transfer guard Devin Carter. “We, as a team, got tired of seeing our turnovers. We had a grown man talk amongst ourselves. So we took a deep breath and let the game slow down and let the game come to us.”
The Friars, who are 10-0 at home, won their ninth straight for the first time since the ’88-’89 season.
Deadlocked at 72-all against St. John’s with four minutes left, the Friars scored 11 points in their final nine possessions while committing just one turnover --- that owning n 80-77 lead with under a minute left. St. John’s took a two-point field goal, instead of a 3-point potential game-tying shot.
The Friars hit three final free throws, two by Carter with 5.5 seconds left to seal the win.
“It’s the competitive nature of the league,’ Cooley said of the man-to-man defense in the Big East.
The Friars committed 16 turnovers (eight in each half) resulting in 20 points for St. John’s.
“We practice those late-game situations, everything that we do, making our free throws and protecting the ball because those can make the difference," Cooley said.
PC had committed a season-high 19 turnovers at DePaul, but the Blue Demons were able to take just 13 points off of those. Against Butler, PC totaled 14 turnovers with the Bulldogs scoring just eight points.
Against Marquette the Friars committed 16 turnovers (allowing 19 points) and against Seton Hall committed 15 turnovers (allowing 16 points).
“We found a way to win, our players, our program grew up in how we deal with adversity – a month ago we would have been disconnected,” Cooley said. “These games come down to 1-2 possessions.”
The Friars rank No. 7 in turnover margin with 225 giveaways (13 per game) and having forced 222 turnovers.
“I tell the players all the time, trust what we’re doing, believe in one another,” Cooley said. “We just want to be there at the end. we’re improving, we’re getting better and better, it’s a process. We can be singing a different tune.
“Preparation is really important and as a program we talk about the end of a game. It’s so important, how do you win a game? Winning a game is executing late.”