After losing a one-run decision to Hockomock League baseball powerhouse Mansfield High earlier this past season, Attleboro High found itself in a 5-0 hole against Canton High before digging out for a one-run win in the eighth.
“I thought that the talent was there, we had very good, multi-sport athletes, it was just a matter of us putting it together,” Attleboro coach Steve Dunlea said.
It was nothing new for the Bombardiers, who had 15 games decided by two runs or less and in extra innings as they found a way to reach the MIAA Div. 1 South Sectional and battle all the way to the South final. One big reason for Attleboro’s success were the four members who highlight The Sun Chronicle 2019 All-Star Baseball Team.
Leading the way is Bombardiers’ team MVP junior center fielder Alvaro Espinal, who is joined by senior pitcher Eoin Kelleher, first baseman Lorenzo Wilson and junior shortstop Tim Callahan.
Seven area schools in all qualified for the MIAA Tournament, with Mansfield being selected to the Super Eight Tournament for a second straight season, thanks to the contributions of The Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
The Bombardiers and Hornets were joined in postseason play by 11-win North Attleboro and 10-win Dighton-Rehoboth in the Division 2 South Tournament. The 12-win Tri-County Cougars made their first postseason appearance in 11 years and the 13-win Norton High Lancers reached the quarterfinals in Division 3. With its 12 wins, Seekonk qualified for the Division 4 South Sectional.
Only four Sun Chronicle All-Star are repeat selections. In addition to Espinal are Tri-County jack-of-all-trades Kolbie Blakely, Seekonk senior shortstop/pitcher Adam Horowitz and Mansfield senior outfielder Dan Saraceno.
Attleboro won its first two tourney games on the road and then shut out No. 3 seed Milford in the South semifinals. Not bad for a team that finished fourth in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League and entered postseason play with an 11-9 record. Espinal finished with a .461 OBP (20 walks), Kelleher pitched one gem after another (six wins, 2.06 ERA), Wilson had a breakout season by batting .333 and driving in 15 runs, while Callahan struck out only three times atop the batting order and was in on 98 plays defensively.
The Sun Chronicle All-Stars include three Mansfield mound mainstays — junior John Carney (five wins, 1.66 ERA), senior Jake Gerraughty (four wins, 0.19 ERA), senior Kyle Moran (eight wins, .478 batting average) — along with Saraceno, who hit .328.
From North Attleboro, three Rocketeers are represented in senior infielder Nick Raneri, senior pitcher Matt Seavey and catcher Todd Robinson.
Also representing the Hockomock League are King Philip’s Sun Chronicle All-Star first baseman Tim Crowley along with Foxboro pitcher/outfielder Joe Cavalieri and Michael Devlin.
Bishop Feehan has two Shamrocks on The Sun Chronicle roster in team MVP pitcher/infielder Justin Yurek and slugger Jordan McBridge.
Rounding out the roster of the area’s elite players are Gerrard Ayotte of Tri-County, eight-win pitcher Brodey Tinkham of Norton and Lancer teammate Derek Donahue.
