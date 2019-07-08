With a half dozen boys’ lacrosse programs reaching the MIAA Tournament, including Hockomock League-Davenport Divisional champion Foxboro High along with King Philip Regional High, Eastern Athletic Conference champ Bishop Feehan High and Tri-County Regional High, there were plenty of memorable moments from the spring season.
Along with that is no shortage of talent among the members of The Sun Chronicle 2019 Boys Lacrosse All-Star Team.
Bishop Feehan, Foxboro, King Philip and Tri-County are honored with four selections apiece while both North Attleboro and Mansfield have three Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Attleboro has a pair of honorees and Dighton-Rehoboth another to round out the roster among the eight schools selected.
King Philip is represented by repeat Sun Chronicle All-Star Colin DeVellis as well as teammates Wes Bishop, Chris Longobardi and goaltender Andrew McKinney.
“The way they led on the field permeated to the sideline and to the locker room,” said King Philip coach Hal Bean, who was named Coach of the Year by his Hockomock League counterparts. “They kept fighting. That’s how they looked at the whole season and every game they played. They showed great leadership through their abilities.”
Repeat Sun Chronicle selections Brendan Tully and Pat Stapleton represent Foxboro, along with senior attackman Pete Conley and junior midfielder Shayne Kerrigan. They were a crucial part of the 12-win Warriors winning their third Davenport title in four years for an MIAA Tournament berth.
Bishop Feehan has repeat Sun Chronicle All-Star Tim D’Ambrosia, fellow EAC selections John Jesser and Brendan Bellemore, as well as long-stick Rex Bruschi.
Tri-County’s Sun Chronicle All-Star quartet includes three members who finished the season by surpassing the 100 career goal threshold.
Repeat selections for the Warriors, Evan Langille and Jayden Stack, along with junior captain Jacob Moreau and Mayflower League Co-MVP sophomore Brody Dalzell are all deserving.
North Attleboro’s three representatives are Andy DeMattio and Brett Labonte, along with goaltender Jake McNeany.
Mansfield also has three selections, featuring senior standout Aidan Sacco, Connor Quirk and Brady Kessler.
Attleboro’s three-time Sun Chronicle All-Star Trevor Koppy is among the best goaltenders in the area while teammate Mike Strachan earns his first Sun Chronicle selection after a breakout sophomore stint.
Dighton-Rehoboth’s Wyatt Nastar, a repeat Sun Chronicle selection as well, rounds out the 25-man All-Star roster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.