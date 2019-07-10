Another spring track and field season is in the books — the final one for quite a few area athletes. Twelve members of The Sun Chronicle 2019 Boys’ Outdoor Track and Field All-Star Team were seniors, many of whom will move on to greener pastures.
North Attleboro High leads the way with five all-stars, several of whom peaked at the right time to help the Rocketeers place fourth at the MIAA East Division 2 Championship. Veteran leadership and performances from seniors P.J. Gilpatrick — his team’s track MVP, Omar Jasseh, Liam Monahan and Owen Nassaney helped the squad go unbeaten in four years of dual meets, and three in the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division.
“I think that’s pretty special,” North Attleboro coach Scott Holster said. “My seniors came back this year and were just incredible. They were so hard-working.”
Junior Emmett Ruote also earned high praise as the Rocketeers’ field MVP.
The Hockomock-champion Mansfield Hornets boast four all-stars. Senior Jason Windvogel, the team’s MVP, was the champion at the league and division meets, both photo finishes.
“Jason is just really smart when it comes to racing and puts himself in good positions,” Mansfield coach Kevin Butera said.
Fellow senior Hornet Patrick Heavey was a dependable distance runner and anchor relay runner while junior Andrew Williams led the team in points, dominating across three events.
A newcomer to spring track, sophomore Anthony Comer, broke Mansfield’s 100-meter record and gives the program a lot of promise for the future.
The Warriors of King Philip also have four Sun Chronicle All-Stars, across three graduating classes. Senior Terrell Jacobs-Baston was a threat in multiple events. Junior Michael Griffin reeled in league and division championships, dominating as a distance runner, along with classmate Michael Norberg. Sophomore Jovan Joseph, another Sun Chronicle All-Star, could be poised to break through in the next two seasons.
The Attleboro Bombardiers received stellar swan-song performances from two seniors. David Cataloni was an elite performer in the 110-meter hurdles and triple jump, while Colin Levis was a league-champion sprinter.
Dighton-Rehoboth enjoys two Sun Chroncile All-Star selections. Senior Blake Kerwin led the Falcons in points and qualified for the state meet in the long jump, while junior Seth Cordeiro consistently impressed coaches with his effort.
Norton boast two All-Stars, including perhaps the area’s best athlete. Paul Wisnaskas was the Tri-Valley League MVP and MSTCA Decathlon champ.
“He is the most versatile track and field athlete Norton High School has ever had,” Lancers coach Kent Taylor said, noting the sophomore now has his name on 10 school records.
Lancer senior captain Corey Stalters also earns his way onto the All-Star squad, fighting through some injuries to deliver timely performances.
Bishop Feehan senior Matt Zawaski, bound for Sacred Heart University, picked up division and state crowns. Seekonk sophomore Andrew Cabral was also a division champ and is one of just four underclassmen Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.