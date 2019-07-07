One of the greatest student-athletes to represent Bishop Feehan High School on the tennis courts, Ben Simmons highlights the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2019 Boys’ All-Star Tennis Team.
The Stonehill College-bound Simmons played at the No. 1 singles spot for the Shamrocks in all four of his varsity seasons. He amassed 62 regular-season wins during his career, going 20-4 this year while advancing to the semifinal round of the MIAA Singles Tennis Tournament and being extended to three sets just three times.
A four-time Sun Chronicle All-Star, Simmons is joined on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team by a half-dozen other repeat selections, including four members of the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division championship King Philip Warriors — Marco DiStefano, Nick Putney, Nate Ihley and Jack Cannon.
“Overall as a team, they worked well together,” KP coach Jim McGonigle said of his Warriors, who were the No. 4 seed for the Division 1 South Tournament. The Northeastern University-bound DiStefano won 21 matches over the past two seasons in the No. 1 spot. Putney won 15 matches at No. 2 singles last year as a freshman and had 18 wins overall (five at No. 1 singles) playing in the the top two spots for the Warriors.
Also returning to The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster is Mansfield High senior captain Luke Nickerson and North Attleboro High sophomore Jonah Manso, who won 18 matches last season at No. 3 singles as a rookie and won 10 matches for the Rocketeers this season in the No. 1 singles spot.
Nickerson, the Hornets’ captain, is a repeat All-Hockomock League selection heading to Johnson and Wales University. Nickerson was a perfect 17-0 in the regular season at No. 1 singles, coming off of a 16-win season in the same position as a junior. He is joined on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team by Hornets’ No. 2 singles player Luke Devine.
Rounding out the All-Star congregation are a quartet of Rocketeers — Alex Pfeffer, who won 11 matches at No. 2 singles; Sam Gallagher, who won 16 matches at No. 3 singles; and the 11-win doubles tandem of Vikram Senthilkumaran and Tomas Bentley.
