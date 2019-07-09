Foxboro High, which claimed the program’s first MIAA Division 2 East Sectional title in girls lacrosse this past season, is joined by King Philip Regional High in leading the way with five selections apiece on The Sun Chronicle 2019 Girls Lacrosse All-Star Team.
The eight-time defending Davenport Division champion Warriors from Foxboro boast two of 11 repeat Sun Chronicle All-Stars, featuring two-time All-American Sophia DiCenso and Princeton University-bound Meghan Curran. The pair is joined by Foxboro junior teammates Julia Kelley, Jaime Notarangelo and sophomore goaltender Sara Addeche.
“I think everyone just appreciated how hard everyone else was working,” Foxboro coach Brittany Sherry said of the group. “I’d say just the vibes going into the season were so different, we wanted to keep it fun, keep the girls wanting to come back and work hard.”
The 12-win Warriors of King Philip have three repeat Sun Chronicle selections in seniors Caroline Klim and Dana Truini, along with junior Jess Sullivan. Fellow senior Victoria Tormey and goaltender Caroline Watson join them as first-time Sun Chronicle All-Star picks.
Bishop Feehan has three repeat Sun Chronicle All-Stars, including Mikayla Cotter, Lauren Hurley and Jolie Bellemore. The trio is joined by first-time selection Maggie Roberts, who was crucial on the backline for the Eastern Athletic Conference champion Shamrocks.
Mansfield reached the MIAA Tournament thanks to repeat Sun Chronicle selections Katie Garvin and Lauren Whitman. They are joined by first-time honorees Maggie Danehy and sophomore Melissa Shanteler.
The Rocketeers of North Attleboro, qualified in a loaded MIAA Div. 1 East Sectional field, guided all season by their upper classmen — Sun Chronicle All-Stars seniors Lauren Pezzi and Lexi Sinacola, as well as juniors Regan Fein and Katie Lindstrom. All four are first-time Sun Chronicle selections for the eight-win Rocketeers.
Attleboro High has two well-deserving representatives of its own in three-time Sun Chronicle All-Star Kyra Lyons and senior teammate Rylee Fontes.
Norton sophomore Ava Gesner was the leader for the Lancers to earn her Sun Chronicle nod and round out the area roster of 25 All-Stars, encompassing seven schools overall.
