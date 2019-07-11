Where to begin with The Sun Chronicle 2019 Outdoors Girls Track and Field All-Star Team?
Many are familiar names, while others will be for years to come. Out of this year’s 21-member squad, 11 are seniors, which makes for some age balance. Hockomock League champion and MIAA Div. 2 titlist North Attleboro leads the way with seven all-stars.
“This is one of my all-time favorite teams in my nearly 20 years of coaching,” Rocketeer coach Anne McGrail said. “I couldn’t be happier for this group of seniors. They are phenomenal athletes, and exceptional ladies and sportsmen.”
Rocketeers’ senior team MVP Julia Mechlinski is a division champion across two events. Fellow seniors include Julia Feid, Samantha Hawkins, Celine Ibrahim and Vanessa Ibrahim. North Attleboro two other All-Stars ensure a return of talent to next year’s squad in junior Lily Wetherbee, a league-champion triple jumper, and sophomore field standout Olivia Etienvre.
Mansfield has three Sun Chronicle All-Star selections, two of whom are first-timers. Senior Amanda Mangano, bound for Northeastern University, competed for several league titles, while freshmen Meghan Johnston and Katherine Miller showed they could match up with the league’s best.
Foxboro has three nods of its own across three different graduating classes. Sun Chronicle All-Star regular Lexi Quinn posted a stellar final season before departing for Tufts University. Junior Shakirah Ketant emerged late in the season to qualify for the state meet in the javelin, and Jordyn Collins was a league champion and state qualifier as a sophomore.
A squad of Warrior regulars from Seekonk also boast three Sun Chronicle All-Star honors. Senior throwers Cammie Garabian, who is bound for Harvard University, and Ashleigh Wyrostek were stellar as always, with both claiming division titles. Junior Abigail Tenreiro was among the area’s finest distance runners.
King Philip owns two Sun Chroncile All-Star nods. Senior team MVP Abigail Dunne scored points in every dual meet since her sophomore year and junior teammate Victoria Priestly is an elite hurdler and pentathlete.
Attleboro representative Abisola Olaogun, wrapped up her career with stellar performances across multiple events while Norton senior Kirsten Loring was the Tri-Valley League MVP. Senior, Gwyn Tatton of Dighton-Rehoboth, was a division champion in the javelin.
